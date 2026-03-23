US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No End In Sight, Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Iran Regime
The ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran is becoming more volatile with each passing day, with multiple missile and drone strikes reported across the region, including targets in Iran, Israel, Iraq and the Gulf.
After US President Donald Trump warned he could "obliterate" Iran's power plants within 48 hours if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the crucial global oil routes, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington may need to "escalate" attacks on Iran to bring the conflict to an end.
Meanwhile, Iran has hit back with a stern warning. Its top military command said if the US targets Iranian power facilities, it will strike power plants in countries hosting US bases. Tehran also threatened to completely shut the Strait of Hormuz and launch stronger retaliatory attacks across the region. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry clarified that the strait is currently not fully closed. Shipping is continuing under strict controls, with restrictions mainly targeting enemy vessels linked to the US and its allies, it said.
NATO chief Mark Rutte, on the other hand, backed US actions, warning that Iran is "very close" to developing missile capabilities that could reach Europe. He said delaying action could be risky and confirmed that multiple countries are now working together to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US and Israel will continue to act with great force against the 'Ayatollah terror regime', accusing Tehran of targeting civilians and threatening global stability.
LIVE FEED
Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Appeals To US And Israel To 'Dismantle' Regime
Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi has appealed to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure.
"Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled," he said in a post on X.
He further said, "I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure, Iranians will need to rebuild our country. With the support of the US and Israel, and above all, the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran's freedom is at hand. Long live Iran!"
NATO Chief Backs US Strikes, Warns Against Iran's Missile Capability Threat
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has backed US actions against Iran saying that it is currently assessing reports of a long-range strike on a US-UK base in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. At the same time, it warned that Tehran is "very close" to developing missile capabilities that could threaten Europe. "What we know for sure is that they are very close to having that capability," he said, referring to the potential range of Iranian missiles.
Rutte further warned that a combination of nuclear and missile capabilities in Iran would pose a global danger. "If Iran would have the nuclear capability, including, together with the missile capability, it will be a direct threat, an existential threat, to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the stability in the world," he said.