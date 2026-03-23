US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No End In Sight, Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Iran Regime

Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Appeals To US And Israel To 'Dismantle' Regime

Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi has appealed to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure.

"Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled," he said in a post on X.

He further said, "I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure, Iranians will need to rebuild our country. With the support of the US and Israel, and above all, the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran's freedom is at hand. Long live Iran!"