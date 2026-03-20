US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu Says Iran 'Decimated', Tehran Targets Gulf Petro-Facilities
Published : March 20, 2026 at 8:13 AM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 8:31 AM IST
The US-Israel-Iran war entered its 21st day on Friday, with fears growing across the region as there are no signs of slowing down of hostilities. A day after Israel struck Iran's vital South Pars gas field, the world's largest, its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran is being "decimated" and has lost its ability to produce key weapons, even as Tehran has intensified its response, launching fresh strikes targeting energy facilities and warning of even stronger retaliation if its infrastructure is hit again.
Late Thursday night, Iran fired multiple rounds of missiles towards Israel, with blasts heard over Jerusalem and damage reported in parts of Haifa, though no casualties were confirmed. The attacks came hours after Netanyahu asserted that Israel, along with the United States under President Donald Trump, was "winning" the war and that it could end sooner than expected.
Meanwhile, heavy explosions were reported in Dubai early Friday as air defenses intercepted incoming fire over the city, where people were observing Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
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War Must Stop Immediately, Says Qatar PM
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday called for an immediate end to the ongoing war in West Asia, while citing that any further escalation could make the situation worse.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, he said the war must stop immediately. He also urged Iran to halt its attacks and not expand the conflict to other parts of the region, saying this would only bring more instability. The Qatari leader also criticised Iran's claim that it was targeting US military bases in neighbouring countries, calling it "unacceptable". He said, "Iran's claims that it is targeting US bases in neighbouring nations is unacceptable and unjustified."
His reaction comes after Iranian strikes on Qatar's energy facilities damaged a significant part of its liquefied natural gas output, triggering concerns that production could be affected for years.
Qatar Energy said that the attacks reduced LNG exports by about 17 percent and will cost about $20 billion per year in lost revenue. The damage will take up to five years to repair, even though production at the facility had already been halted after earlier attacks, it said.
Iran Fires Missiles At Israel After Benjamin Netanyahu Boasts Of War Gains
Late on Thursday night, Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles towards Israel, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the Islamic republic has been "decimated" by war. Israel's military said it has identified three rounds of missile fire in the hour and a half preceding midnight (2200 GMT), and another a few hours later. AFP reporters heard several loud blasts over Jerusalem as air raid sirens rang out across the city during one of the earlier attacks. The Magen David Adom emergency services reported no casualties, but police said there was damage in several locations. Israeli media said shrapnel hit the northern city of Haifa and an educational institution in its suburbs, causing damage but no casualties. Several media reports also said an oil refinery in Haifa has been hit.
Israel PM Says 'We Are Winning And Iran Is Being Decimated'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night said that Israel and the United States are "winning" the war against Iran, claiming that the country has been "decimated" and could no longer produce nuclear fuel or ballistic missiles.
Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu clarified Israel carried out the strike on Iran's South Pars gas field on its own. He also said US President Donald Trump has asked Israel to avoid hitting such energy sites again.
Further, he dismissed claims that he had pulled the United States into the conflict, indicating instead that Washington had made its own decision to join the war.