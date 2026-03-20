US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu Says Iran 'Decimated', Tehran Targets Gulf Petro-Facilities

War Must Stop Immediately, Says Qatar PM

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday called for an immediate end to the ongoing war in West Asia, while citing that any further escalation could make the situation worse.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, he said the war must stop immediately. He also urged Iran to halt its attacks and not expand the conflict to other parts of the region, saying this would only bring more instability. The Qatari leader also criticised Iran's claim that it was targeting US military bases in neighbouring countries, calling it "unacceptable". He said, "Iran's claims that it is targeting US bases in neighbouring nations is unacceptable and unjustified."

His reaction comes after Iranian strikes on Qatar's energy facilities damaged a significant part of its liquefied natural gas output, triggering concerns that production could be affected for years.

Qatar Energy said that the attacks reduced LNG exports by about 17 percent and will cost about $20 billion per year in lost revenue. The damage will take up to five years to repair, even though production at the facility had already been halted after earlier attacks, it said.