US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Missiles Wound Over 100 In Israel; Iran Army Says Will Target Energy, Desalination Infra After US Threats

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Army Says Will Target Energy, Desalination Infra After US Threats

Iran's military renewed threats on Sunday against the region's infrastructure after the US president vowed to "obliterate" power plants in the Islamic Republic if the Strait of Hormuz is not swiftly reopened.

"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted," the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency, AFP reported. The statement comes after Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to open the vital route in the Gulf to shipping traffic after it was effectively closed in response to the Middle East war.