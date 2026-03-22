US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Missiles Wound Over 100 In Israel; Iran Army Says Will Target Energy, Desalination Infra After US Threats
Published : March 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST|
Updated : March 22, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
The US-Israel-Iran war shows no signs of abating as Iran continues to launch missiles far more effectively, surprising Washington and Tel Aviv, who face a dilemma on how to take the conflict ahead as the stated goal (of regime change in Tehran) remains unfulfilled.
Let's get you up to speed on the latest developments in the war over the last 24 hours.
Trump Warning: Early Sunday morning (India time), US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz and warned that if it fails, the US will hit and "obliterate" its power plants, "starting with the biggest one first."
Iran Strikes Injure Over 100 In Israel: Late Saturday, Iranian missiles struck two southern Israeli towns, Dimona and Arad, wounding more than 100 people after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles, news agency AFP reported on Sunday morning.
The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground. The attack was not far from Israel’s main nuclear research centre. Iranian state TV said the missile attack on Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was a "response" to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.
'Failed Interceptors': Firefighters said that in "both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms". The Israeli military said it would investigate the issue. "The air defence systems operated but did not intercept the missile, we will investigate the incident and learn from it," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin wrote on X.
New Phase of battle: “If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle,” Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X before word of the Arad strike spread.
Death Toll Continues To Rise: The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military members, and a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Army Says Will Target Energy, Desalination Infra After US Threats
Iran's military renewed threats on Sunday against the region's infrastructure after the US president vowed to "obliterate" power plants in the Islamic Republic if the Strait of Hormuz is not swiftly reopened.
"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted," the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency, AFP reported. The statement comes after Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to open the vital route in the Gulf to shipping traffic after it was effectively closed in response to the Middle East war.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Releases Japanese National Detained Last Year
Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and will be returning to Japan, Associated Press reported. Motegi, speaking on a Fuji Television talk show, said the person had been detained since last year and was released on Wednesday. He said another Japanese national who was arrested earlier this year is still in custody. The Committee to Protect Journalists has named the detainee still in Iran as a journalist at Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia Declares Several Iranian Diplomats 'Persona Non Grata'
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the security attache and his assistant, along with three other staffers in the Iranian embassy in the Kingdom, should leave within 24 hours. Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia downed 20 Iranian drones, according to its Defense Ministry.
Earlier Saturday, the Defense Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said it responded to three ballistic missile and eight drone attacks. Jordan’s military said 240 missiles and drones have been fired at Jordan since the war began, wounding 24 people.
Egypt’s president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed Saturday that the Iranian escalation against Gulf states endangers the safety and the stability of the region, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates | US Will Obliterate Iran's Power Plants: Trump Gives 48 Hr Deadline To Open Strait Of Hormuz
Donald Trump has warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz, as the US President gave Iran 48 hours deadline.
In a post on Truth Social, he said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"