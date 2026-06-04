West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Perturbed' With Netanyahu, Trump Says He 'Would Like To Meet" Mojtaba Khamenei
US President Donald Trump has announced that diplomatic negotiations with Iran are progressing positively, though he cautioned that a final agreement remains uncertain, while concurrently declaring Washington's intention to take possession of Iran's enriched uranium.
Speaking at the White House, the US President described the ongoing discussions with Tehran as going "very well", though he acknowledged there was no guarantee of success. "It might not happen, you know? Who knows," Trump remarked regarding a potential pact, before adding, "But if it happens, it could happen over the weekend." He further noted, "Anything can happen when you're dealing with Iran."
Turning to maritime security, Trump asserted that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would reopen "immediately upon signing" a memorandum of understanding with Iran, expressing total confidence that maritime traffic through the vital waterway would resume swiftly.
"It will open up quickly," Trump said of the transport route, adding, "We've already had our mine sweepers there."
The US President also indicated his preference to keep the issue of reopening the strait separate from the continuing conflict in Lebanon, which has seen intensive Israeli strikes across its southern territory.
"I'd like to separate it, I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is, it is separate," Trump told reporters.
When questioned about Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump reiterated a firm desire to secure the material, arguing that only the United States and China possessed the necessary capabilities to handle it.
Israeli army's chief of staff says 'no ceasefire' in Lebanon
The Israeli army's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, has asserted that there is effectively no ceasefire in Lebanon, despite continuous efforts by US President Donald Trump to preserve the truce that initially came into effect in mid-April.
According to a report by The Times of Israel, Zamir made these remarks during a visit to a naval base in Haifa. His comments coincided with a fourth round of US-mediated discussions between Israel and Lebanon continuing in Washington, talks that have faced staunch opposition from the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Perturbed' With Netanyahu, Trump Says He 'Would Like To Meet" Mojtaba Khamenei
US President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to hold a future meeting with Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following a highly tense telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking with the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, the US president stated that he believes Khamenei is the one giving the final approval amid talks with Washington and would like to meet him.
"I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," said Trump.
The broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran erupted on February 28, when initial military strikes targeting Tehran resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following his demise, Iran appointed his 56-year-old son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to assume the mantle of the country's Supreme Leader.
Since the transition of power in Tehran, Trump has openly speculated about the physical condition of the new Iranian leader, suggesting that Mojtaba sustained severe injuries during the US-Israeli military operations.
"I'm not hearing he's doing great. If you believe the stories, he's missing a lot of different parts," Trump said on the podcast.