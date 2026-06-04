West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Perturbed' With Netanyahu, Trump Says He 'Would Like To Meet" Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to hold a future meeting with Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following a highly tense telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking with the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, the US president stated that he believes Khamenei is the one giving the final approval amid talks with Washington and would like to meet him.

"I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," said Trump.

The broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran erupted on February 28, when initial military strikes targeting Tehran resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following his demise, Iran appointed his 56-year-old son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to assume the mantle of the country's Supreme Leader.

Since the transition of power in Tehran, Trump has openly speculated about the physical condition of the new Iranian leader, suggesting that Mojtaba sustained severe injuries during the US-Israeli military operations.

"I'm not hearing he's doing great. If you believe the stories, he's missing a lot of different parts," Trump said on the podcast.