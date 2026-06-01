West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's IRGC Says 28 Ships Passed Through Hormuz In Last 24 Hours

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said that 28 ships, including oil tankers, container vessels, and other commercial ships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours under the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy.

According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the vessels were allowed to transit after obtaining permission from the IRGC. The statement issued by the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office highlighted that the Persian Gulf is a strategic waterway belonging to Muslim countries in the region and attributed recent insecurity to the "aggression and evils of the American terrorist army".

"Over the past 24 hours, 28 ships, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy," the statement read.

"The Persian Gulf is a water area belonging to the Muslim countries of the region, and the aggression and evils of the American terrorist army are the most important reason for its insecurity these days," it added

The IRGC added that it is conducting "intelligent control" of the Strait of Hormuz continuously, with firmness and authority, to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels.

On Saturday, the IRGC reported that 20 commercial vessels passed through the strait after securing permission and coordinating with the force.