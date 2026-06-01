West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's IRGC Says 28 Ships Passed Through Hormuz In Last 24 Hours
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:04 AM IST|
Updated : June 1, 2026 at 4:32 AM IST
Days after declaring a proposed agreement with Tehran "largely finalised", US President Donald Trump has reportedly returned the draft text for extensive modifications, extending the diplomatic process and injecting fresh ambiguity into efforts aimed at halting the confrontation.
According to CNN, Trump requested tougher provisions on Iran's nuclear commitments and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with advisers. The US President has reportedly also expressed concern over the extent of financial relief that could be offered to Tehran under any agreement, wary of comparisons with the Obama-era nuclear deal, which he has repeatedly criticised as too lenient.
The latest round of changes comes a week after Trump said the deal was "largely finalised" and indicated that an end to hostilities was imminent. Since then, US officials have signalled progress towards an agreement that would halt fighting, reopen the strait, and allow for further detailed negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.
However, despite Trump stating he would make a "final determination" during Friday's meeting and outlining some conditions on social media, the two-hour session concluded without a decision.
In his message, Trump said the US would seize Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and destroy it, though Iran has consistently said it is not discussing details of its nuclear programme under the current talks.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's IRGC Says 28 Ships Passed Through Hormuz In Last 24 Hours
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said that 28 ships, including oil tankers, container vessels, and other commercial ships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours under the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy.
According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the vessels were allowed to transit after obtaining permission from the IRGC. The statement issued by the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office highlighted that the Persian Gulf is a strategic waterway belonging to Muslim countries in the region and attributed recent insecurity to the "aggression and evils of the American terrorist army".
"Over the past 24 hours, 28 ships, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy," the statement read.
"The Persian Gulf is a water area belonging to the Muslim countries of the region, and the aggression and evils of the American terrorist army are the most important reason for its insecurity these days," it added
The IRGC added that it is conducting "intelligent control" of the Strait of Hormuz continuously, with firmness and authority, to ensure safe passage of commercial vessels.
On Saturday, the IRGC reported that 20 commercial vessels passed through the strait after securing permission and coordinating with the force.