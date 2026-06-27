West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Strikes Iran In Response To A Drone Attack On A Ship That Trump Says 'Violated Ceasefire'
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:45 AM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 4:52 AM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving "lasting peace and security". The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, the Department of State quoted Rubio as saying, "SECRETARY RUBIO: We're happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America."
SECRETARY RUBIO: "We're happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/0Zbd9HRKmh
— Department of State (@StateDept) June 26, 2026
Rubio said further, as per Fox News, "And it will take a lot of work and some time to get back to that point, but we believe today is the first step in that journey. And the first step is sometimes the hardest, but it's the one we're taking together today. Obviously, the people of Israel deserve to live in peace and security. The people of northern Israel in particular, who have been targeted repeatedly by terrorist attacks launched from the territory of Lebanon, but not by the Lebanese people, not by the Lebanese government, but by an outside actor who has sought to use that territory to target innocent civilians who have been unable to live in these places for a long time."
Rubio noted that the path ahead was difficult, but equally vital. "Every time a siren goes off, you have to stop your schoolwork, you have to wake up, you have to stop going to work and you have to run into a bunker or a basement and protect yourself. So as I said, today as I've told all the parties here today, it's the beginning of the beginning. There is a lot of work ahead and we don't in any way underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead. But we understand the importance of it, how vital it is. And we are honoured to have played a part in bringing this together," he said.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Strikes Iran In Response To A Drone Attack On A Ship That Trump Says 'Violated Ceasefire'
The U.S. struck Iran on Friday in response to a drone attack a day earlier on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. It’s the most significant test of an interim understanding reached a week ago by the two countries to begin working to end their months-long war and reopen the pivotal waterway. U.S. President Donald Trump said the drone attack violated the ceasefire. The strikes came shortly after Trump told reporters, “You’ll find out,” whether the U.S. would respond.(AP)
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Accuses Iran Of Violating Ceasefire With Drone Attack In Hormuz
US President Donald Trump on Friday said Iran violated the ceasefire agreement between the two sides by launching at least four one-way attack drones at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. "One of the drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive cargo-carrying ship," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
"Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way," he said. "We knocked down three other drones."Trump said the drone attack "obviously" violated the newly signed US-Iran ceasefire agreement, which was brokered through international mediators earlier this year. He did not name the ship or specify when the strike occurred. However, the British military said Thursday that a vessel had been hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.
The International Maritime Organisation, a UN agency, said Thursday in a statement that it had suspended efforts to evacuate ships stranded in the crucial global energy waterway in the wake of the drone attack. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, is one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints. Nearly 30 per cent of the world's seaborne oil passes through the strait, making any disruption a matter of global economic concern.
The US and Iran had reached a ceasefire agreement earlier this year following months of heightened tensions in the region. The deal was intended to de-escalate military activities and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through international waters. Trump's accusation comes amid increasing international scrutiny of Iran's naval activities in the Gulf region. The US has maintained a significant military presence in the area, with naval vessels and aircraft conducting regular patrols. There has been no immediate response from Iranian officials to Trump's accusation. The US State Department has not issued a formal statement on the matter.-