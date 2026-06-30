West Asia Conflict LIVE: Trump Says Iran Meeting To Take Place In Qatar
Iran has said that there are no negotiation meetings scheduled with the United States "in the coming days", dismissing speculation that its delegation's visit to Qatar is linked to any discussions with US officials.
According to Iran's Fars News Agency, in a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, "In the coming days, we have no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side." He added, "The fact that US representatives are travelling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation, which is being undertaken to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including Article 11."
Baghaei also stressed that negotiations on a comprehensive agreement have not yet commenced. "We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement," he said. Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Baghaei said, "According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation."
The articles of the MoU cited by Baghaei set out key confidence-building measures that must begin before formal negotiations on a final agreement can start. Article 11 requires the US to make Iran's frozen or restricted funds and assets fully available for use under mutually agreed procedures and to issue the necessary licences and authorisations to facilitate access.
Under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation of the mentioned five provisions has started and continues, meaning the parties must first demonstrate progress on the agreed preliminary measures before moving to broader negotiations, as said by the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Trump Says Iran Meeting To Take Place In Qatar
US President Donald Trump said Iran has requested a meeting that will be held Tuesday in Qatar, despite Tehran denying any direct negotiations were planned with Washington on the deal aimed at ending the Middle East war.
The announcement came after Iran held its first talks with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran deal was signed, and as Washington and Tehran agreed to halt their attacks, which had strained the agreement.
"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump posted Monday on his Truth Social platform, without specifying the participants.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt later told Fox News that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner "will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week".
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday said a delegation of the country's own experts would travel to Doha this week, but staunchly denied any sit-down with the Americans.
"We have not yet entered the stage of negotiating a final agreement," he said, noting that "over the coming days, we will not have any negotiation meetings with the US side at any level". (AFP)