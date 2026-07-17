US-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Bridges In Iran; Tehran Targets US Bases In Gulf In Retaliation
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST|
Updated : July 17, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
The United States expanded its airstrike campaign against Iran early Friday by increasingly hitting bridges, part of President Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran launched new missile attacks against U.S.-allied nations in the Middle East and warned that its attacks would escalate.
In Qatar, authorities warned the public to take shelter as a barrage of Iranian missiles targeted the nation. People heard explosions overhead as air defences fired to intercept the missiles. Qatar is a key mediator with Pakistan in trying to reach an end to the Iran war. But talks have broken down over Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran earlier targeted Bahrain and Kuwait over US airstrikes hitting bridges in the Islamic Republic overnight. The interim ceasefire agreed to last month has collapsed, and the region has endured days of back-and-forth attacks by the U.S. and Iran as they battle for control of the strait. Iranian officials say U.S. strikes have killed more than 35 people and wounded over 300 others, with new casualties reported in Friday's strikes.
When the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively closed the strait to shipping traffic, a move that sent the price of oil soaring and gave Iran major leverage in negotiations. The U.S. airstrikes hit bridges overnight into Friday in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, killing at least seven people, Iranian state television reported. The attacks hit Bandar Khamir, a city on Iran's coast on the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media said the U.S. strikes on Thursday hit around Tehran and Semnan province, home to Iran's ballistic missile production and space program. Trump has returned in recent days to his threats to target Iranian power stations and bridges to try to compel Iran to loosen its hold on the strait, through which about a fifth of all oil and natural gas once passed in peacetime. The U.S. also reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to halt its shipments of crude oil.
Week-to-week cargo shipments through the strait dropped by almost a quarter at the beginning of the month, according to Maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence. And that was before the recent surge in tit-for-tat attacks.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iran broke deal, faces consequences: US
The White House has accused Iran of violating a memorandum of understanding with the United States by attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, saying President Donald Trump authorised renewed military strikes because Tehran had failed to honour its commitments despite continuing to express interest in negotiations.
Speaking at the White House daily briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran had breached a key provision of the agreement by firing on commercial vessels, prompting the administration to respond militarily."I've spoken with the President about this as recently as an hour ago. Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us, because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military," Leavitt added.
US-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Open For Ships Not Travelling To Or From Iranian Ports: White House
The White House on Thursday (local time) said the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessels that are not travelling to or from Iranian ports as part of the US blockade on Tehran, adding that the US Navy is deployed to ensure the continued flow of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Responding to a question during a press briefing on the decline in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating US military operations, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States had implemented a blockade that applies only to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports.
US-Iran War LIVE | US House Republicans Push Forward With Iran War Spending Plan
Republicans on the budget committee in the US House of Representatives have pushed forward a $95bn spending package that includes billions of dollars of funding related to the war on Iran.
A Republican-controlled budget panel in the US House of Representatives approved the resolution on Thursday, clearing it for a full House vote as early as next week. The $95bn budget plan includes $60bn for defence, $13bn for intelligence, and $12bn for agriculture, as US farmers face higher fuel and fertiliser costs during the war.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Warns Of Strikes On US Infrastructure In West Asia, Cites Hormuz Threat Due To American Presence
A senior spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces on Thursday (local time) warned that Tehran could target US infrastructure across West Asia if Iranian infrastructure comes under attack, while asserting that the presence of American forces is the main cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to statements carried by Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, said the United States and Israel had "no right" to be present in the region.
"America and the fake Zionist government have no right to be in the region," Shekarchi said during a televised interview carried by IRIB.
He claimed that the Strait of Hormuz remains secure under Iran's control and blamed the US military presence for rising tensions in the strategic waterway.
US-Iran War LIVE | US Intercepts Three Commercial Vessels Attempting To Breach Iran Naval Blockade: CENTCOM
US forces intercepted three commercial vessels attempting to breach the US naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. CENTCOM said on X: "As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran. "US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman, July 16, CENTCOM announced.US forces resumed blocking maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on Tuesday."The Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters remain free and open, except for vessels attempting to violate America's steel wall blockade," CENTCOM said.
US-Iran War LIVE | Blasts Heard In Qatar Capital Doha
AFP journalists in Doha reported hearing several blasts early Friday, as Iran attacked US allies in the renewed Middle East war. A public safety alert warned that the security threat level was "elevated" and urged residents to take shelter. (AFP).
US-Iran War LIVE | Death Toll In US Attack On Bandar-e Khamir Bridge Rises To 7
The death toll from the US attack on the Bandar-e Khamir bridge in Hormozgan province has risen to seven, Iran’s Fars news agency reported. The attack injured nine people, who are receiving treatment from emergency services and medical staff, it added.