US-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Bridges In Iran; Tehran Targets US Bases In Gulf In Retaliation

US-Iran War LIVE | Iran broke deal, faces consequences: US

The White House has accused Iran of violating a memorandum of understanding with the United States by attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, saying President Donald Trump authorised renewed military strikes because Tehran had failed to honour its commitments despite continuing to express interest in negotiations.

Speaking at the White House daily briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran had breached a key provision of the agreement by firing on commercial vessels, prompting the administration to respond militarily."I've spoken with the President about this as recently as an hour ago. Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us, because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military," Leavitt added.