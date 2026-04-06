Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Can Be 'Wiped Out' In One Night And That Might Be Tuesday
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST|
Updated : April 7, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Day 38 of US-Israel-Iran war: Israel on Monday said it had killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi as Tehran and Tel Aviv continued to trade deadly attacks amid talks of a ceasefire to end the war.
"ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC," IDF posted on X. The latest killing of an Iranian military leader took place on the day the United States and Iran received a plan to end the war. The ceasefire plan from Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators has been exchanged with Iran and the US overnight and could come into effect on Monday and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press reported on Monday, citing Mideast officials.
Tentatively referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', the plan includes a two-phase deal, starting with a potential 45-day ceasefire and then a final agreement to end the war. A ceasefire would mean the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz immediately. It remains to be seen whether the sides will agree to the terms.
Amid this, the death toll continues to rise with fresh casualties reported in multiple strikes in the war-torn Mideast through Sunday and Monday. Over 25 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes, while in Israel's Haifa, two people were found dead and two others were missing in rubble, a day after an Iranian attack. At least 15 people were also killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
As the crisis escalated, Iran floated a new condition for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday evening, Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, a presidential spokesperson, said the reopening of the vital waterway can only happen if transit revenues are partially earmarked to compensate Iran for war damages.
The remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump resorted to profanity in a social media post to threaten to hit Iran's critical infrastructure hard if Tehran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline, which he later appeared to have extended by 24 hours to Tuesday 8 PM (Eastern Time) or 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
Citing US sources, a report from Axios on Monday morning said mediators Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are pushing for a 45-day ceasefire, though the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim.
Israeli Defence Minister Katz said they had “just carried out a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50% of the country’s petrochemical production.”
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote in a social media post on Monday that Israel’s military and Mossad secret service had assisted in the U.S. effort to rescue an airman whose plane was downed by Iran.
Israel military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that the IDF conducted a large-scale attack on airports in Tehran, destroying Iranian Air Force planes and helicopters.
The total death toll of the war so far has crossed 3400, including 1900 in Iran and 1400 in Lebanon.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings you the latest updates on the Iran war.
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Iran War Live Updates | 3 US troops injured during fighter jet shootdown and rescue
Those injured were the weapon systems officer from the U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet that was shot down in Iran late last week as well as two aircrewmen from a helicopter that took fire during the initial rescue for the pilot from the downed jet.
That’s according to a U.S. official, who spoke Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation.
After rescuing the pilot, the HH-60 Jolly Green II helicopters were “engaged by every single person in Iran who had a small arms weapon, and one of the aircraft, the trailing aircraft, took several hits,” said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
At the same White House briefing, Trump said the jet’s downed weapons officer was “bleeding profusely” but still able climb mountainous terrain and communicate his location.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | More than 170 U.S. aircraft used in Iran fighter crew rescue: Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump said that more than 170 U.S. military aircraft were used in the rescue of the crew of a fighter plane downed in Iran.
Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that 21 aircraft were used in the operation to recover the first crew member and another 155 in the second rescue mission. Two transport planes got stuck in sand and had to be blown up, he added.(AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | US stocks drift higher ahead of Trump’s deadline to bomb Iranian power plants
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.
Like stock indexes, oil prices seesawed through the day amid continued uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran and how long it will slow the global flow of crude oil. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | UN chief warns the US not to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure
President Donald Trump said at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday that Americans against the war with Iran are "foolish," saying the conflict is "about one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," reports abcNY7.
"We are obliterating their country. And I hate to do it, but we're obliterating," he said. Trump said if he had his "choice," he'd "take the oil." "Because it's there for the taking -- there's not a thing they can do about it," Trump said. "Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I'd take the oil, I'd keep the oil, I'd make plenty of money. And I'd also take care of the people of Iran." "If it were up to me I'd like to keep the oil, I just don't think the people of the United States would really understand," he added.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Lashes Out At Pacific Allies For Not Assisting In Iran Fight
The president continued to grumble about NATO allies’ refusal to get involved in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and their hesitance to assist U.S. offensive operations against Iran, reports AP.
But as he wrapped up his lengthy news conference Monday, he also fumed about the lack of support from Pacific allies. “You know who else didn’t help us? South Korea didn’t help us,” Trump said. “You know who else didn’t help us? Australia didn’t help us. You know who else didn’t help us? Japan. We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea. We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un, who I get along with very well.”
Iran War Live Updates | CIA Ran Deception Operation To Confuse Iran Over Arman: Director
The US foreign intelligence service ran a deception effort to misdirect Iranian authorities looking for the crew of the fighter plane downed in the country, CIA director John Ratcliffe told reporters on Monday.
"The CIA executed a deception campaign to confuse the Iranians who were desperately hunting for our airmen," Ratcliffe said, adding one airman hid in a mountain crevice until he was rescued.(AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Says it would take 4 hours to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants
US president Donald Trump described the consequences that Iran would face if it doesn’t reach a deal with the U.S. by Trump’s 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline, reports AP.
“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said during his Monday news conference.
Power plants in Iran, he continued would be “burning, exploding and never to be used again.” Trump refused to say whether any civilian targets would be off limits in the U.S. response.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Says Some Military Personnel Opposed Rescue Operation
The president made the disclosure in response to a reporter’s question, according to Associated Press. “Not everybody was on board,” Trump said. He continued: “There were military people that said, ‘you just don’t do this.’” Referring to Hegseth and Caine, Trump made sure to clarify: “These two were totally on board.”
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Military Preparing For Weeks Of Battle Against Iran
The military’s chief spokesman, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, says the army’s chief has approved battle plans for the next three weeks in the absence of a ceasefire, according to AP. “Every day that passes, we hit them more and more. Already we have very good achievements, and we want to reach excellent achievements,” he told a press conference on Monday.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Insists Iranian Civilians Want US To keep Bombing
Asked why Iranians would want him to follow up on his threat to blow up the country’s infrastructure, Trump says everyday citizens are “willing to suffer ... in order to have freedom," reports AP. “‘Please keep bombing. Do it,’” Trump claimed U.S. officials have heard Iranians say via “intercepts.”
Iran War Live Updates | US Fighter Jet Downed By Shoulder-Held Missile Launcher, Says Trump
Trump said the F-15E fighter jet that set off a two-day search-and-rescue operation was downed by a shoulder-launched rocket, reports AP.
Trump described the weapon as a “hand-held shoulder missile— heat-seeking missile.” The president went on to suggest that the fighter jet was ultimately downed not by the explosion but because of related damage to the aircraft’s engines. “They shot it and it got sucked in right by the engine,” Trump said.
Iran War Live Updates | Hegseth Draws Parallels Between Story Of Easter And Rescued Airman
The defense secretary has frequently infused his leadership of the Pentagon with references to his Christianity and the language of his faith, according to AP.
Hegseth said the airman, who evaded capture for more than a day, was shot down on Good Friday, “hidden in a cave” on Saturday and on Easter Sunday was “a pilot reborn, all home and accounted for.”
He said that when the airman was finally able to activate an emergency transponder, the first message he transmitted was: “God is good.”
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Offers More Details Of Dramatic Airman Rescue
The president described the scale of the operation undertaken by the U.S. to rescue the second airman from the downed aircraft — which included 155 aircraft, reports Associated Press.
More specifically, it included four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, among others, Trump said. Much of it was an effort to throw off the Iranians who were also looking for the missing crew member, the president said. “We were bringing them all over and a lot of it was subterfuge,” Trump said. “We wanted to have them think he was in a different location.”
Iran War Live Updates | Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues A Rare Public Statement
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei expressed condolences over the killing of the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence chief. In a written social media post, Khamenei said Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi joined a “steadfast line of warriors and fighters” to sacrifice their lives. Israeli strikes have killed dozens of top Iranian leaders, including Khamenei’s father. The younger Khamenei has not been seen or heard from in public since he succeeded his father as supreme leader.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Threatens To Jail Journalist Who First Reported On Downed Airman
Trump threatened to jail the journalist who first reported that U.S. forces were searching for an F-15 weapons officer shot down in Iran, if they don’t reveal their sources, according to Associated Press.
“The person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn’t say, and that doesn’t last long,” Trump said. Trump didn’t name the journalist or news organization. He said the leak tipped off the Iranians, endangering the officer and his rescuers. He called the leaker “a sick person.”
Iran War Live Updates | Country Can Be Wiped Out In One Night: Trump
US President Donald Trump warned that all of Iran could be “taken out” tomorrow at the expiry of a deadline he issued for the Islamic Republic to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.
“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump told a news conference.
Iran War Live Updates | One Of The Largest And Complex Rescue Ever Attempted: Trump
Speaking at a press conference, Trump stated that the mission to rescue the pilot was one of the largest rescue ever attempted, with over 200 people sent in to rescue one. He called it a 'historic' rescue. He also gave details about the incident where the F-15 went down in Iran, and that he ordered the US Army to do whatever was necessary. "We leave no American behind," stated Trump, adding "21 military aircraft was in play in very hostile territory, and in broad daylight, for over 7 hours."
Iran War Live Updates | I Haven't Set Any Ceasefire: Trump
Speaking to reports, Trump said that he hasn't set a ceasefire and "The only one that's going to set a ceasefire is me".
Iran War Live Updates | Iran FM Condemns Threats Against Energy Infra
After Trump threatened to blow up Iran's energy infrastructure, the country's Foreign Minister Araghchi stated, "We strongly condemn the statements by American officials threatening to target Iran's energy infrastructure. We warn against normalizing war crimes and the repercussions this will have on the region and the entire international community. The threat to attack Iran's production infrastructure and energy is a clear example of war crimes and genocide," as reported by Iran's Tasnim News Agency.
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian FM Araghchi Speaks To His Qatari Counterpart Al Thani
After US-Israel targeted a petrochemical facility on Iran's side of the South Pars gas field, which it shares with Qatar, Iranian foreign minister Araghchi spoke to his Qatari counterpart MBA Al Thani, and discussed "latest regional & international developments," according to Iranian media.
Iran War Live Updates | Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Pilot Rescue
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump spoke earlier today (Indian Time), according to the Israeli Prime Minister's X post.
Netanyahu said that he congratulated Trump on his rescue of the American pilot from Iran after the U.S. fighter jet he was in was downed.
"I expressed our immense appreciation for the heroic rescue operation of that US aircrew member, and President Trump, for his part, thanked me for the assistance Israel provided in this mission," Netanyahu wrote.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Suggests Kurdish Groups Have Held Onto Guns Meant For Iranian Protesters
Trump appeared to confirm that the U.S. had intended to arm Iranian protesters after mass demonstrations against the government broke out throughout Iran in late 2025 and continued early into this year.
Thousands of anti-government protesters were killed during the crackdowns by government forces. Fox News reported on Sunday that Trump had told the network’s Trey Yingst in a telephone interview that Kurdish groups who were supposed to be delivering the U.S.-provided weapons held on to them.
“They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs,” Trump told reporters on Monday about the weapons intended for protesters. “You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them because they said, ‘What a beautiful gun. I think I’ll keep it.’ So, I’m very upset with a certain group of people and they’re going to pay a big price for that.” (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Issues Evacuation Warning To Several Lebanese Villages
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to several villages in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah activities there are 'forcing the Defense Army to take strong action against it in those areas' and that the 'Defence Army does not intend to harm' civilians. Adraee also advised citizens to 'evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River'.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump 'Not Worried' That Bombing Iran Power Plants Could Be War Crime
US President Donald Trump brushed off concerns on Monday that hitting Iran's power facilities as he has threatened after a deadline expires this week would be a war crime.
"I'm not worried about it," Trump told reporters at an Easter egg roll at the White House when asked what he would say to those who allege that striking power plants would breach the laws of war.
"You know the war crime? The war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," the president said.
Iran War Live Updates | Houthis Claim They Hit Military Sites In Israel
The Iran-backed Houthis said they launched a barrage of cruise missiles and drones at several military sites in southern Israel, “successfully achieving its objectives,” according to the group’s military spokesperson.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, said in a statement Monday that the missiles were launched as part of a joint operation with the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Warns Iran They’re Making A Mistake By Not Capitulating, Says He'd Prefer To 'Take The Oil'
US President Trump said that he’d prefer to use U.S military power to take control of Iran’s vast oil reserves, but acknowledged there’s not much appetite for such a move among the American electorate.
“Take the oil because it’s there for the taking,” Trump said. “There’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil. I would make plenty of money.”
Shortly after state media reported Iran had rejected a ceasefire proposal, Trump offered a new harsh warning to Iran.
“They just don’t want to say ‘uncle,‘” Trump told reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump hosted the White House Easter Egg Roll. “They don’t want to cry as the expression goes ‘uncle,’ but they will. And if they don’t, They’ll have no bridges. They’ll have no power plants. They’ll have no anything.”
He added another ominous warning, “I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those two.”
Iran War Live Updates | Netanyahu Says Petrochemical Attack Weakens Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
He said Monday’s strike on an Iranian petrochemical facility is part of a systematic campaign aimed at destroying the Guard’s “money machine.”
“We are destroying factories, we are eliminating activists and we continue to eliminate senior figures,” he said in a videotaped statement.
Netanyahu said he also spoke to President Trump about the U.S. rescue of two downed crew members in Iran. He said the president thanked Israel for assisting in the mission. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Guards Vow To Avenge Slain Intel Chief
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Monday to avenge the death of their intelligence chief, Major General Majid Khademi, killed earlier in the day in an Israeli strike.
"The malicious and desperate enemy should know that a major retaliatory strike by the IRGC Intelligence Organisation, under Operation 'Crushing Revenge,' awaits the planners and perpetrators of this crime," Khademi's agency said in a statement on the Guards' official site Sepah News. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Targets US Bases In Kuwait
Iran's Tasnim News Agency quoted Iranian army as saying, "In a precise and planned operation, we targeted the Al-Kharj base and the Al-Udayri camp belonging to the aggressor American enemy with strikes from "Arash 2" suicide drones. The deployment of E3 AWACS aircraft and MQ9 drones represents "America's eyes" in the region, and given that this type of aircraft and refueling aircraft are stationed at Al-Kharj base, this base plays a pivotal role in supporting American operations."
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian Death Toll Crosses 1900
According to Iran's deputy health minister, the death toll crossed 1900 in the country. Apartf rom this, at least 1400 people have been killed in Lebanon and 23 have died in Israel and 13 US members have been killed.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Proposal 'Very Significant Step'
President Donald Trump said Monday the United States has studied a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the Iran war, a move he called a "very significant step" in the conflict.
"It's a significant proposal, it's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that intermediaries "are negotiating now."
Iran has rejected a proposed truce in its war with the United States and Israel, insisting "on the need for a definitive end to the conflict," state news agency IRNA reported Monday. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Sends 10-Point Counter Proposal
Iran sent a 10-point response to the US proposal to end the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and instead demanding a permanent end on its own terms, reported Iranian media. Via Pakistan, Iran sent a list of demands, including: End of regional fighting. Sanctions relief. Reconstruction support. Safe transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran War Live Updates | Airstrikes Target Iranian Military Ammunitions Depot At Bushehr: Saudi State Media
Saudi state-owned media Al Arabiya posted a video of a massive explosion and stated that it is at an Iranian military munitions depot at Bushehr. The video circulated on various OSINT platforms, with some saying that it is an Iranian Naval base, while some said it is an Airforce Ammunitions Depot.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran To Allow Ships From 'Some Friendly Nations' To Pass Strait In Exchange For 'Security Fees'
Iran will allow ships from some friendly nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for security fees, Iranian officials have told Al Jazeera.
Ali Hashem of Al Jazeera stated, “Iran intends to obtain war compensation through these fees and will respond forcefully to targeting of Mahshahr facilities and seek compensation”.
Iran War Live Updates | Conducted Extensive Strikes On Airports In Tehran: Israel Military Spokesperson
Israel military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that the IDF conducted a large-scale attack on airports in Tehran, destroying Iranian Air Force planes and helicopters.
"Overnight, the Air Force conducted a wave of extensive airstrikes targeting the Iranian Air Force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force at airports in Tehran. Dozens of fighter jets participated in the raids, targeting a variety of aircraft, including planes and helicopters, as well as infrastructure used by the regime's armed forces for military purposes at three airports around Tehran: Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport," he stated on X.
He also stated that the Mehrabad Airport, which was targeted several times during Operation Lion's Roar, was used by the IRGC's Quds Force and 'served as a major hub for arming and funding the regime's proxies in the Middle East.'
Iran War Live Updates | Ship Tracking Data Reveals Distinct Split Between Iranian And Omani Lanes: Kpler Data
"Vessel movements in the Strait of #Hormuz are increasingly split between Iranian and Omani routes. #Kpler data shows that most sanctioned and Iran-linked trades, including liquid tankers, LPG cargoes and dry bulk carriers, are transiting via Iranian territorial waters, in some cases reducing or disabling AIS signals or moving close to Qeshm Island. Meanwhile, a smaller number of non-sanctioned vessels, including select VLCC and LNG shipments, have routed via Omani waters, typically reappearing off Muscat after limited signal visibility," stated Kpler on X.
Iran War Live Updates | Spanish PM Speaks To Lebanese PM, Assures Support
"Lebanon has not chosen this war, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," stated the Spanish PM on X, adding, "I have just spoken with the Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to express Spain's support and solidarity. The Spanish troops in UNIFIL are carrying out commendable work. Attacks against the United Nations peacekeeping mission are intolerable and must cease immediately."
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian Advisor Warns The Mideast Will Go ‘Dark’ If Iran’s Power Plants Are Attacked
A former Iranian foreign minister and advisor to the supreme leader called for Arab countries to discourage U.S. President Donald Trump from striking Iran’s power plants.
Ali Akbar Velayati warned the entire region would go “dark” if Trump fulfilled his threat and bombed Iran’s power plants.
“The rulers of #Arab_countries should, in order to prevent the region from going dark, make Trump understand that the #Persian_Gulf is not a place for gambling,” he wrote on social media.
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Military And Mossad Helped Rescue Downed American Airman In Iran: US Envoy To Israel
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote in a social media post on Monday that Israel’s military and Mossad secret service had assisted in the U.S. effort to rescue an airman whose plane was downed by Iran.
Huckabee thanked Israel for helping the U.S. military and intelligence agencies in the post to X.
Israeli officials have said Israel provided support, including intelligence, in the rescue, but troops weren’t actively involved on the ground. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | UN Watchdog Confirms Strikes Close To Bushehr Nuclear Facility
The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday confirmed recent strikes struck close to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, with one hitting just 75 meters (82 yards) from the facility’s perimeter.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a social media post that its own analysis showed the plant was not damaged as of Sunday.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for ceasing such attacks, which cause “a very real danger to nuclear safety.”
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has reported four attacks close to the facility since the war started Feb. 28. The last strike Saturday killed a security guard and damaged a support building, the organization said.
The Bushehr nuclear power plant uses low-enriched uranium from Russia, along with Russian technicians, to supply about 1,000 megawatts of power for Iran. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Situation 'Under Control', Damage Being Assessed After Iran Petrochemical Site Hit: Company
The operator of Iran's largest petrochemical complex said the situation was "under control" after Israel on Monday bombed the facility, with the extent of the damage being assessed.
"A fire has been brought under control. The situation is currently under control, and technical aspects, as well as the extent of the damage, are under investigation," state news agency IRNA cited the National Petrochemical Company as saying, adding that no injuries had been reported.
Israel claimed responsibility for the strikes on the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, a key site for Iran's energy sector, both for production of petroleum by-products and for joint work with Qatar on the world's largest natural gas field. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Says It Killed Leader Of Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Undercover Unit In Quds Force
Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, claims Israeli forces killed the leader of the IRGC’s undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force, Asghar Bakeri, reported Al Jazeera.
Iran War Live Updates | Days After Italy Denied US Permission, US Drone Operates From Sicily
Five days after Italy denied the USA permission to use its air bases, an American surveillance drone was observed operating from Sicily's Sigonella Air Base. The aircraft is a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton, according to Flightradar24 data, and is a surveillance drone.
It took off from Sigonella and headed towards the Middle East. It appeared to hover in the vicinity of Iran's Bushehr (where there is a nuclear plant), and then went towards the Strait of Hormuz, and is now on its way back.
Iran War Live Updates | More Than 20 Sites In Israel Hit By Projectile Fall In Latest Wave Of Iranian Attacks
Israel’s emergency services report that at least 28 impact sites in central Israel, blaming Iranian cluster munitions, reported Al Jazeera.
Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, and Givatayim were hit, and a man in his 40s was “moderately wounded”, according to medics.
Iran War Live Updates | American F-35 Fighter Jet Squawks Emergency Over Iraq
According to Flightradar24 data, an American F-35 fighter jet squawked 7700, an emergency code, while flying over Iraq, at around 12:15 pm IST (6:45 UTC). 7700 is the universal signal for a general in-flight emergency, indicating the crew is dealing with a serious situation.
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Says It Attacked South Pars Plant At Asaluyeh
Israel’s defence minister said Monday that Israel attacked the South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh.
Israel Katz made the announcement in a statement after Iran said the facility had been attacked.
Katz said Israel had “just carried out a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50% of the country’s petrochemical production.”
An Israeli attack in March on South Pars facilities sparked major Iranian attacks targeting oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf Arab states.
Iran War Live Updates | South Korea Will Use Saudi's Red Sea Coast To Avoid Hormuz: Singapore State Media
South Korea will send five Korean-flagged ships to the Saudi Arabian Red Sea port of Yanbu to help establish alternative oil supply routes to avoid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, reported Singapore's CNA media, a state-owned media house.
Iran War Live Updates | OSINT Reports Show Asab Oil Field Continuing To Burn After A Week
The Asab Central Degassing Station in Abu Dhabi, which was reportedly struck by Iran last week, still continues to burn according to OSINT sources. Satellite images show large plumes of smoke near the plant.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Says Struck US Forces On Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island
Iran has targeted US forces on Kuwait’s Bubiyan island, says the spokesperson of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in a video statement shared by state media.
Ebrahim Zolfaqari said Iranian drones targeted satellite equipment and munitions on the island, adding that US forces had relocated there from Arifjan camp after that base was repeatedly struck by Iran, reported Al Jazeera.
Bubiyan Island in the northwest of the Gulf is the largest of Kuwait’s coastal island chain.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Strikes Two US Drones: Iranian Media
"The Iran advanced air defense system destroyed two drones: an Orbiter 4 over Kermanshah and a US MQ-9 over Isfahan," stated Iran's IRIB.
Iran War Live Updates | IRGC Navy Strikes Israeli Container Ship: Iranian Media
According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the IRGC navy hit an Israeli container ship with a cruise missile. Fars quoted a military source as saying, "The Israeli ship is burning."
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Targets US Interests In Sharjah: Iran Media
Iranian media shared visuals of massive plumes of smoke over Sharjah in the UAE, saying, "Targeting US interests in Sharjah." The exact location has not been verified it.
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#BREAKING— Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) April 6, 2026
Targeting US interests in Sharjah, UAE. pic.twitter.com/NxyFnmC0Hr
Iran War Live Updates | Russian FM Speaks To Iranian FM About Attacks On Infrastructure
"The Ministers stressed the importance of immediately ceasing the reckless & illegal attacks on civilian, industrial & energy infrastructure, including the Bushehr NPP," stated the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.
Iran War Live Updates | Tehran Says US 15-Point Plan ‘Extremely Ambitious And Illogical’
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Tehran has finalised its demands amid recent proposals to end the war, but will reveal them only when appropriate.
Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed that Iran will not bow to pressure, IRNA news agency reported.
“A few days ago, they put forward proposals through intermediaries, and the 15-point US plan was reflected through Pakistan and some other friendly countries,” he said.
He added that “such proposals are both extremely ambitious, unusual, and illogical,” reported Al Jazeera.
Iran War Live Updates | America's Operation South Of Isfahan May Be Plot To Steal Iran's Uranium: Iran FM
"There is a possibility that the American operation south of Isfahan was a plot to steal Iran's enriched uranium. The point where the American planes landed in Isfahan is very far from the point they claimed was the hiding place of the pilot. The American operation failed miserably, and our forces repeated the historic incident of Tabas," Iran's FM Araghchi was quoted by Tasnim Media.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran FM Spox Says US Threats A ‘War Crime’, Asks Countries To Not Aid America
According to a report in Al Jazeera, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has condemned US threats to target Iran’s infrastructure as “war crimes,” warning that any state assisting Washington will share legal responsibility.
“Regarding the threats against us, without a doubt, the very act of making such threats is a war crime,” he said, pointing to US talk of striking “energy and industrial infrastructure” while giving Israel “the green light to attack civilian targets.”
Iran’s diplomacy will continue alongside its military defence, the spokesman added.
Iran War Live Updates | MEA Jaishankar Speaks To Qatar PM, Discusses War
According to an X post by the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM and FM Al Thani received a phone call from India's FM Jaishankar. "During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation," stated Qatar MFA.
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Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Receives Phone Call from India's External Affairs Minister— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 6, 2026
Doha | April 06, 2026
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE… pic.twitter.com/YXQoSmLh1t
Iran War Live Updates | Targeting Civilian Infrastructure Is Illegal And Unacceptable: EU Council President
"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and it applies everywhere. The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign," stated Antonio Costa, EU Council President, adding, "After five weeks of war in the Middle East, it is clear that only a diplomatic solution will settle its root causes."
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After five weeks of war in the Middle East, it is clear that only a diplomatic solution will settle its root causes.— António Costa (@eucopresident) April 6, 2026
Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies…
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Says It Killed Iran Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Head
Israel claimed the killing of the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Monday. Defense Minister Israel Katz made the announcement. The Israeli military later confirmed the airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi took place in Iran’s capital Tehran. “The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. “Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.”
Katz added Israel had “severely damaged” Iran’s steel and petrochemical industries, as well. “We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel,” he said.
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🔴 ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026
Khademi was one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders and had accumulated extensive experience over many years.
Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide, and was responsible for monitoring Iranian… pic.twitter.com/iASwqdOmoe
Iran War Live Updates | LPG Tanker On Way To India Crosses Hormuz, Being Escorted By Indian Navy
Multiple ships, including one transporting LPG, are headed to India. The LPG tanker Green Asha crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier today and is currently located in the Oman Gulf. It is now being escorted by the Indian Navy, according to the real-time data shared by Marine Traffic.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran And US Receive Draft Proposal For Ceasefire
Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal that calls for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a possible way to end the war, Associated Press reported on Monday, citing two Mideast officials. Tentatively referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', the proposal comes from Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators working to halt the fighting.
Officials who are part of the mediation hope the 45-day window will provide enough time for extensive talks between the countries to reach a permanent ceasefire.
Iran and the US have not responded to the proposal, which was sent late Sunday night to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, the officials said.
It remains unclear whether the sides would agree to such terms. Iran has insisted it will keep fighting until it receives financial reparations and a promise it won’t be attacked again. US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power stations this week. The news website Axios first reported the terms of the proposal.
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US-Iran War Mediators Make Final Effort For 45-Day #Ceasefire; Witkoff, Araghchi Exchange Text Messages: Report#USIranWar #AbbasAraghchi #SteveWitkoff #IranWar https://t.co/00pgF376Ne— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 6, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | Saudi Arabia Raises Asia Oil To Record Premium: Report
Saudi Arabia has raised the price of its main oil grade to Asia to a record high premium, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The report said that Saudi Aramco will increase flagship Arab Light crude prices for May sales to a premium of $19.50 over regional benchmarks for refiners in Asia. "Still, the level is less than the $40 a barrel premium anticipated by traders and refiners in a Bloomberg survey," the report added.
Iran War Live Updates | South Korea Spy Agency Sees No Signs Of North Korea Supplying Iran
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service says there are no signs North Korea is providing Iran with weapons or other war-related supplies. The spy agency’s officials told lawmakers Monday that North Korea may be taking a cautious approach to preserve the possibility of dialogue with the Trump administration, according to two lawmakers who attended the closed-door briefing.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal, but the NIS said Pyongyang has not sent an official condolence message over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s late supreme leader.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in recent years has embraced the idea of a “new Cold War” and attempted to expand cooperation with countries confronting the U.S., including an economic delegation sent to Iran in April 2024. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian Drone Strikes UAE Telecommunications Building
An Iranian drone attack damaged a telecommunications building in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Associated Press reported, citing the state-run WAM news agency. The attack targeted a building of the state-funded du telecom company. No one was injured, WAM reported, quoting officials in Fujairah.
Iran War Live Updates | South Korea Plans To Send Ships, Special Envoys To Saudi Arabia To Establish New Oil Routes
South Korea plans to send at least five ships to Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port in the coming weeks to establish new oil transport routes in the Red Sea. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Monday the ships will be deployed in phases beginning in mid-April and the number of vessels could increase depending on contracts with Saudi partners.
Officials did not disclose the companies involved but said some domestic refiners may use non-Korean shipping firms. South Korea also plans to send special envoys to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria to step up diplomatic efforts to secure alternative fuel supplies, ruling party lawmaker Ahn Do-geol said. The foreign ministry did not immediately reveal when the envoys would be sent. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian Missiles Hit Central Israel
Israeli rescue services reported Monday morning that several sites were hit by missiles launched from Iran toward multiple cities in the centre of Israel.
In Petach Tikvah, paramedics provided medical treatment to an injured woman in serious condition with a chest injury from shrapnel and evacuated her to the Beilinson Hospital. Firefighters in that city are handling cars on fire and continue searching to ensure there are no people trapped in the rubble.
In Tel Aviv, a man slightly injured by glass shrapnel was evacuated to the Ichilov Hospital. Footage provided by the rescue service Magen David Adom shows damage to residential buildings due to the attack. Meanwhile, Israel’s military warned the public Monday morning of another missile barrage coming from Iran, the fourth such alert of the day. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Former Iranian FM Slams Trump’s 'Vulgar Outburst', Says Iran Will Defend Itself
Former Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif has taken to social media to condemn Donald Trump's expletive-laden ultimatum to Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran will defend itself, but heed this warning for your own good: This aggression began with a war crime: targeting & murdering 170 schoolchildren," he wrote, referring to the attack on Minab. "Yesterday, in desperate and vulgar outburst, Trump openly threatened further war crimes. Complicity = int’l criminal responsibility," he added.
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Iran will defend itself, but heed this warning for your own good:— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 6, 2026
This aggression began with a war crime: targeting & murdering 170 schoolchildren.
Yesterday, in desperate and vulgar outburst, Trump openly threatened further war crimes.
Complicity = int'l criminal responsibility. https://t.co/tRXnGXyck2
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Threatens 'Devastating' Retaliation If Civilians Are Targeted
Iran's central military command warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets. "If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, according to state broadcaster IRIB, AFP reported on Monday.
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Army Says Completed Wave Of Strikes On Tehran
Israel's army on Monday said it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran. Iranian local media also reported several attacks on residential areas across Tehran. Gas outages hit parts of the capital after a strike on a university, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | At Least 2 Killed, As Many Trapped As Iranian Missiles Hit Israel's Haifa
Bodies of two people were pulled from the wreckage of a building hit by an Iranian missile in Haifa city of Israel, Times of Jerusalem reported on Monday morning, adding that two more are still feared trapped.
Israel’s Magen David Adom and Fire and Rescue services said there are two reported sites of Iranian missile hits in the northern city of Haifa. Video footage provided by Magen David Adom of the affected sites showed active fire and bombed cars in what appears to be a residential area.
Iran War Live Updates | 'I Can't Breathe': Iran Embassy Shares Cartoon Showing Trump's Neck Stuck In Hormuz
The Iranian embassy in Bulgaria early Monday took a dig at US President Donald Trump as it shared a cartoon depicting him trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. The Trump cartoon, shown visibly in pain as his neck is stuck in the Strait, is saying: I can't breathe'.
Trump had posted an expletive-filled message on Sunday, warning Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face a fierce US attack.
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Trump right now pic.twitter.com/XfsBMOnzOR— Embassy of Iran in Bulgaria (@IRANinBULGARIA) April 4, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | Mediators Make Final Attempt For 45-Day Ceasefire: Report
Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are attempting a final push for a 45-day ceasefire that could lead to the end of war, Axios reported on Monday as Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran’s power plants and bridges and said the country would be “living in Hell” if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened by Monday (EST), a deadline he further extended to Tuesday 8 PM (EST).
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Airstrikes Hit University In Tehran
Israeli airstrikes early Monday morning on Iran’s capital targeted the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported the strikes and damage to buildings there, as well as a natural gas distribution site next to the campus.
It wasn’t immediately clear what had been targeted on the grounds of the university, which is empty of students as the war has forced all schools in the country into online classes.
However, Associated Press reported that multiple countries over the years have sanctioned the university for its work with the military, particularly on Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is controlled by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Iran War Live Updates | Airstrike On Iranian City Of Eslamshar Kills At Least 13
An Israeli airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar. It wasn’t clear why the building had been struck. Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
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حملهٔ دشمن به منطقه مسکونی در بهارستان— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) April 6, 2026
🔹فرماندار بهارستانِ تهران: حمله دشمن آمریکایی-صهیونیستی به ۲ واحد مسکونی در شهرک قلعه میر در شهرستان بهارستان رخ داده که تاکنون ۱۳ شهید توسط تیمهای امدادی از محل حادثه خارج شده است.
Iran War Live Updates | Muslim Civil Rights Group Accuses Trump Of Mocking Islam
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide advocacy group, assailed Trump for invoking Allah in his Truth Social post threatening Iran.
“President Trump’s deranged mocking of Islam and his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran are reckless, dangerous, and indicative of a mindset that shows indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs,” CAIR said in a statement.
Trump, in his post on Easter Sunday, demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, “or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
“The casual use of ‘Praise be to Allah’ in the context of violent threats reflects a disturbing willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam and its followers,” CAIR said.
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President Trump’s deranged mocking of Islam and his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran are reckless, dangerous, and indicative of a mindset that shows indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) April 5, 2026
These statements are not made in a vacuum. They… pic.twitter.com/OrctfMWiSH
Iran War Live Updates | OPEC+ Decide On Symbolic Oil Output Increase
Eight countries from the OPEC+ oil cartel say they will increase production again in May to ensure stability in the oil market — a decision overshadowed by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic amid the Iran war.
The countries said in a statement carried Sunday on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries website that production would be increased by 206,000 barrels per day. That, however, remains largely on paper due to the loss of an estimated 12 million barrels a day from Persian Gulf producers due to the Hormuz closure.
The countries — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — warned that damage from attacks on oil infrastructure will take “a long time” to repair and return supply to previous levels.
Such attacks, as well as disruption of navigation, undermine efforts to support stable prices “for the benefit of producers, consumers and the global economy,” they said.
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Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman adjust production and reaffirm commitment to market stability— OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) April 5, 2026
Press release ➡️https://t.co/oYT06sgPxG
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Appears To Have Extended Hormuz Deadline
US President Donald Trump appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.
"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform.
Iran War Live Updates | Oil Benchmarks Open Above $110
Crude oil prices opened higher on Monday as the war in the Middle East continues to squeeze global energy supplies. North Sea Brent crude increased 1.16 percent to $110.30 a barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 1.86 percent to $113.62 a barrel. Read More...
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US Crude Benchmark Opens Over $113, Brent Above $110https://t.co/qTOOIZLi8M#crude #IranWar— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 6, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | UAE Air Defences Respond To Attack
The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack. Air defence systems "are actively engaging with missiles and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) threats," the defence ministry (MOD) posted on X.
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تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026
UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/Gc9yAgBxiF
Iran War Live Updates | Airstrike In Qom Kills At Least 5
Iran's state-run IRAN daily newspaper said in an online message that an US-Israeli airstrike in a residential area of Qom killed at least five people. Qom is a holy Shiite seminary city just south of Tehran. It wasn’t unclear what the target of the strike was. Iran has not provided overall casualty figures from the war in days. It also hasn’t discussed its materiel losses.
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Strikes On Lebanon Kill At Least 15
Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 15 people Sunday and wounded 39, AFP reported on Monday morning, citing Lebanese officials. One of Israel's strikes in Beirut on Sunday killed at least five people and wounded 52 in the Jnah neighbourhood, according to the Lebanese health ministry, while a strike targeting an apartment building in Ain Saadeh town east of Beirut killed three people and injured three others.
A strike in the southern town of Kfar Hatta, far from the border with Israel, killed seven people including a four-year-old girl, the ministry added.