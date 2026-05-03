US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Of Possible Re-Strikes As He Reviews Iran’s Concept Of Deal
US President Donald Trump said that he has been briefed on the concept of a potential agreement with Iran, but is awaiting the final wording before making any decision, while cautioning that military action remains on the table if Tehran misbehaves. Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Miami from West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now.”
His remarks come amid heightened tensions and fragile diplomatic efforts, with Washington signalling both openness to negotiation and readiness to escalate. Trump underscored that the possibility of restarting strikes against Iran has not been ruled out, reinforcing a dual-track approach of pressure and diplomacy. According to a senior Iranian official, Tehran has put forward a proposal that, if accepted, would reopen shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and bring an end to what Iran describes as a US blockade.
However, the proposal reportedly defers detailed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage — a point that has so far been rejected by Trump. Meanwhile, posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”On the diplomatic front, Iran has intensified outreach efforts. Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi briefed foreign envoys in Tehran on Saturday, outlining what officials describe as a renewed initiative to de-escalate tensions with both the United States and Israel. Iranian authorities said the proposal was transmitted via Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns Trump's 'Brazen' Remarks About Seizure Of Iranian Vessels
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks that called the US seizure of Iranian vessels "piracy."The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in a post."This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.
Trump on Friday bragged that the US Navy acted "like pirates" in its blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida, Xinhua news agency reported. Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalisation of such "blatant violations" of international law.