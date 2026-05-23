US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan CDF Asim Munir Arrives In Iran Amid Race For Peace

Iran's Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif announced that Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted fundamental disagreements between both sides and reiterated the same position of the 14-point plan it provided to the US earlier.

"The reason we don't talk about the details of nuclear-related discussions is clear. We have done this twice, and the other party's greed led us into war. We cannot ignore this experience," said Baghaei, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is very clear - we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty], and we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," he added.