US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan CDF Asim Munir Arrives In Iran Amid Race For Peace
President Donald Trump has said that Iran was eager to reach a deal with the United States but warned that Washington would continue to pressure Tehran because "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". Trump made the remarks on Friday at the White House during the swearing-in ceremony of new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, where he mixed economic messaging with comments on national security and America's military posture.
"We have the greatest military in the world," the US President said while discussing his administration's economic and defence policies. Referring to Iran, Trump added, "Iran is dying to make a deal. We'll see what happens, but we hit them hard, and we had no choice because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."
The US President did not provide details about possible talks with Tehran or explain what actions he was referring to when he said the US had "hit them hard". But the comments reflected his continued focus on Iran's nuclear ambitions and the broader US strategy of military and economic pressure. Trump linked American military strength with what he described as a broader national revival driven by manufacturing investment, tariffs and economic growth."We're going to be submitting a military budget for $1.5 trillion," he said.
Rubio urges "Plan B" for reopening Strait of Hormuz if Iran refuses to cooperate
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he engaged in consultations with NATO allies regarding potential contingencies associated with restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing journalists at the ministerial summit in Helsingborg, Sweden, Rubio emphasised the necessity of operational readiness, remarking, "We have to have a plan B for if someone is shooting" in the critical maritime choke point.
"At some point, ideally, they open the strait," Rubio observed in reference to Iran, before cautioning, "Plan B needs to be, what if Iran says, 'No, we refuse to open the Strait?'"
The Secretary of State indicated that international stakeholders, including the US, would be compelled to "do something about it", though he declined to specify whether a direct NATO deployment would be appropriate.
Turning to regional diplomatic efforts, Rubio maintained his cautious stance regarding ongoing discussions, asserting that American representatives were currently engaging with "difficult" partners.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan CDF Asim Munir Arrives In Iran Amid Race For Peace
Iran's Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif announced that Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted fundamental disagreements between both sides and reiterated the same position of the 14-point plan it provided to the US earlier.
"The reason we don't talk about the details of nuclear-related discussions is clear. We have done this twice, and the other party's greed led us into war. We cannot ignore this experience," said Baghaei, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
"Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is very clear - we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty], and we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," he added.