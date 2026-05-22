US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Exhausted Nearly Half Of Pentagon's Missile Defence Interceptor Stock Defending Israel During Iran War: Report

The United States has depleted a significant portion of its advanced missile defence interceptor inventory after taking on a larger share of Israel's air defence burden during the recent conflict with Iran, according to a report by The Washington Post.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the imbalance has raised concerns about the United States' readiness to meet its security commitments around the world, according to the American newspaper's report.

More than 200 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors were launched by the United States to defend Israel, along with more than 100 Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6 interceptors fired from naval vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, depleting nearly half of the Pentagon's inventory, US officials told the American daily.

The officials, like others quoted in the report, spoke on condition of anonymity. Israel, meanwhile, fired fewer than 100 of its Arrow interceptors and around 90 David's Sling interceptors, some of which were used against less sophisticated projectiles fired by Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Lebanon.

Military analysts told The Washington Post that the data gives a rare peek into the scale of the US-Israel defence partnership.