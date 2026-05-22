US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Exhausted Nearly Half Of Pentagon's Missile Defence Interceptor Stock Defending Israel During Iran War: Report
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:13 AM IST|
Updated : May 22, 2026 at 4:55 AM IST
President Donald Trump declared that Washington would eventually recover Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, intensifying pressure on Tehran even as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.
Speaking at the White House, Trump asserted that the United States would not allow Iran to retain near-weapons-grade nuclear material, which American officials believe was hidden underground following US and Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.
Underscoring Washington's determination to neutralise Tehran's nuclear capabilities, Trump told reporters, "We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."
Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered sufficient for potential weapons development if further refined. Retrieving or neutralising the stockpile remains a central objective of Trump's military and diplomatic strategy towards Tehran.
Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources.
The dispute over Iran's nuclear programme has also expanded into growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.
"There are some good signs," US cautious but hopeful on potential Iran deal, says Marco Rubio
Amid the West Asia crisis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed that Pakistani officials are scheduled to travel to Tehran, voicing hope that the visit could propel ongoing diplomatic efforts forward.
Interacting with reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the top US diplomat provided crucial insights into Washington's perspective on the current engagement. "So hopefully that will advance this further," he stated, referring to the upcoming deliberations in the Iranian capital.
Rubio underscored the US administration's primary focus on securing a robust agreement, "The President's preference is to do a good deal, that's his preference. It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great," Rubio said.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Exhausted Nearly Half Of Pentagon's Missile Defence Interceptor Stock Defending Israel During Iran War: Report
The United States has depleted a significant portion of its advanced missile defence interceptor inventory after taking on a larger share of Israel's air defence burden during the recent conflict with Iran, according to a report by The Washington Post.
US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the imbalance has raised concerns about the United States' readiness to meet its security commitments around the world, according to the American newspaper's report.
More than 200 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors were launched by the United States to defend Israel, along with more than 100 Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6 interceptors fired from naval vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, depleting nearly half of the Pentagon's inventory, US officials told the American daily.
The officials, like others quoted in the report, spoke on condition of anonymity. Israel, meanwhile, fired fewer than 100 of its Arrow interceptors and around 90 David's Sling interceptors, some of which were used against less sophisticated projectiles fired by Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Lebanon.
Military analysts told The Washington Post that the data gives a rare peek into the scale of the US-Israel defence partnership.