US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Contends Hostilities With Iran Have 'Terminated'
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:13 AM IST|
Updated : May 2, 2026 at 4:32 AM IST
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said six people including a woman and a child were killed Friday (May 1) in Israeli strikes on a southern town where Israel’s army had issued an evacuation order despite a ceasefire.
The Ministry statement said eight other people including a woman and a child were wounded in the two strikes on Habboush, where an AFP photographer saw clouds of smoke rising after the raids.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported unspecified casualties in Habboush after Israeli warplanes “launched a series of heavy strikes... less than an hour after warning” residents to evacuate.
Israel’s military had warned it would act “forcefully” against Hezbollah after the Iran-backed group’s “violations of the ceasefire agreement”, and told residents to flee to open areas at least one kilometre from the town.
U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions, warns against paying Hormuz tolls
The United States imposed new sanctions on Friday (May 1) on three Iranian foreign currency exchange firms, in an effort to target Tehran’s “financial lifelines” in the West Asian war.
The U.S. Treasury Department warned in a separate statement against paying a “toll” to Iran’s government in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, saying this could also trigger sanctions.
Tehran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy transit, since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran from late February.
This has caused oil prices to surge globally and U.S. gasoline prices to spike, putting pressure on American households.
Iran supreme leader calls for economic battle to 'disappoint' enemies
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urged his people to wage economic battle and “disappoint” its enemies, as the war with the United States and Israel and years of sanctions take a toll.
The Islamic republic “has proven to the world in a military battle with the enemies its progress and excellence”, Khamenei said in a written statement, but “it must also disappoint and defeat them in the stage of economic and cultural jihad”.
He went on to call for “prioritising the consumption of domestically manufactured goods”, and said “the owners of damaged businesses should avoid, as much as possible, layoffs and separation of their workforce”.
Despite a ceasefire in the West Asian war, the U.S. military has blockaded Iran’s ports, disrupting oil shipments, while inflation has risen past 50% in recent weeks, according to the national statistics centre.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Administration Plans Withdrawal Of 5000 US Troops From Germany: Report
The Trump administration is preparing to withdraw around 5,000 American troops from Germany, in a move that signals growing tensions between Washington and key European allies over support for US military operations involving Iran, according to CBS News. According to CBS News, senior defence officials said that the Pentagon is planning the partial drawdown amid what they described as President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with NATO allies' level of involvement in the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The officials said the move reflects frustration with European governments, particularly Germany, over what the administration views as insufficient backing during the military campaign.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Contends Hostilities With Iran Have 'Terminated'
The White House asserted to Congress in a letter Friday that hostilities with Iran have “terminated” despite the continued presence of U.S. armed forces in the region.
The message from Trump effectively skirts a May 1 legal deadline for gaining approval from members of Congress to continue the war with Iran. That deadline was already set to pass without action from Republican lawmakers, who are deferring to the president.
The letter brings into stark relief the bold but legally questionable assertion of presidential power at the heart of Trump’s war, which he began without congressional approval two months ago.
He also made it clear in the letter that the war may be far from over.
“Despite the success of United States operations against the Iranian regime and continued efforts to secure a lasting peace, the threat posed by Iran to the United States and our Armed Forces remains significant,” the Republican president said.(AP)