US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says 'Very Positive Development' In Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump on Monday touted a "very positive development" in talks with Iran, which convinced him to postpone a planned military attack on the Islamic republic.

Trump said allies in the Middle East told him "they are getting very close to making a deal" that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons. "It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," Trump said during a White House event. (AFP)