US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | USS Ford Returns Home After 11-Month Deployment Supporting Iran War
Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran conflict with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing the political and diplomatic process aimed at reaching compromise-based peace agreements,” it said.
Pakistani minister arrives in Tehran to 'facilitate' US-Iran peace talks: media
Pakistan’s interior minister arrived in Tehran “to facilitate” the peace talks between Iran and the United States that have stalled despite a fragile ceasefire, Iranian media reported.
“Mohsin Naqvi arrived today in the Islamic Republic of Iran on an official two-day visit as part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to facilitate talks and promote regional peace,” the Tasnim news agency reported.
Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni received Naqvi, whose visit to Tehran comes days after that of Pakistan’s influential army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | USS Ford Returns Home After 11-Month Deployment Supporting Iran War
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world largest aircraft carrier, returned home to Virginia on Saturday after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War, that saw it support the U.S. war with Iran and the capture of Nicolás Maduro when he was Venezuela's president. The most advanced U.S. warship and two accompanying destroyers docked at Naval Station Norfolk with about 5,000 sailors waiting to see their families for the first time since June. Besides combat operations and traversing continents, the sailors aboard the carrier faced a noncombat-related fire that left hundreds without places to sleep and forced lengthy repairs on the Greek island of Crete. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was on hand for the arrival of the warships, which included the destroyer USS Bainbridge.
Hegseth commended the crew of the Bainbridge for a “job well done.” .“You didn't just accomplish a mission, you made history,” Hegseth said on the destroyer's deck. (AP)