US-Israel-Iran War Live | Iran-UAE Rift Over West Asia Conflict Surfaces At BRICS Meeting
Hezbollah said that it targeted Israeli troops in northern Israel with a drone, as Lebanon and Israel were holding a new round of direct talks in Washington.
In a statement, the group said it “targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army soldiers at the Rosh HaNikra site” near the border with Lebanon with a drone.
The Israeli military had earlier said that “several Israeli civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment” after “an explosive drone that was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation fell within Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border”.
New Israel-Lebanon talks open in Washington: diplomats
Israel and Lebanon opened a new round of peace talks in Washington today as their latest ceasefire is set to expire, diplomats said. One diplomat privy to the two-day talks said that the two sides started discussions just after 9 am (1300 GMT) at the State Department.
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US-Israel-Iran War Live | Iran-UAE Rift over West Asia Conflict Surfaces At BRICS Meeting
Sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict were on full display on Thursday during the opening day of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, signalling the challenges the bloc faces in reaching a consensus position on the crisis.
It is learnt that there were heated exchanges between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar during the first sessions at the meeting.
As the situation appeared to deteriorate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intervened to cool the tempers, it is learnt.
In his address, Araghchi said Iran is a victim of "illegal expansionism and warmongering" and urged the BRICS nations to "explicitly condemn" what he described as violations of international law by the US and Israel.
The Iranian foreign minister called upon the BRICS to resist "Western hegemony and the sense of impunity that the US believes it is entitled to".
"Iran, therefore, calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran," he said.(PTI)