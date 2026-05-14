US-Israel-Iran War Live | Trump Visits China, Discusses Hormuz With Xi; Araghchi Visits BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting In India
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump started a crucial series of meetings in Beijing on Thursday in a U.S.-China summit where stability in the relationship is the main goal of the two days of discussions.
The White House and Chinese state media said the leaders concluded their meeting Thursday morning after about two hours. Trump is expected to leave just after midday on Friday after a final private meeting with Xi. But few breakthroughs are expected on divisive issues ranging from the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.
After the meeting, Trump and Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz "must remain open", according to the White House.
"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy," the White House said.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday urged the global community to condemn "violations of international law" by the United States and Israel and take action against "warmongering", thereby bringing an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter.
In his address at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi on Thursday, Araghchi stated that Iran has been subjected to "brutal and unlawful aggression" by the US and Israel.
He said, "The attacks on my people have been justified with false claims that run counter to the informed assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency and even America’s own intelligence community. The truth is that Iran, like many other independent nations, is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today’s world."
"Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors," he added.
Lebanon's Health Ministry said Wednesday that since the war began on March 2, 2,896 people have been killed and 8,824 wounded.
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US-Israel-Iran War Live | FM Araghchi Accuses UAE Of ‘Direct’ Involvement In Attacks On Iran
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military attacks against Iran and said the country should reconsider its “alliance with Israel”.
He made the comments at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, according to a post on his official Telegram channel.
“I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against my country …They allowed their territory to be used to fire artillery and equipment against us,” said Araghchi.
US-Israel-Iran War Live | One Wounded In Israeli Attack Near Lebanon’s Braiqaa Town
Israel’s military has carried out more air strikes in Lebanon, including on the towns of Ayn al-Tineh and Yohmor in the Bekaa Valley, as well as near Braiqaa, reports the National News Agency.
The attack near Braiqaa occurred near a vocational school and injured at least one person.
US-Israel-Iran War Live | Iran Urges BRICS To Condemn US And Israel
At the meeting, Araghchi urged BRICS nations to condemn the U.S. and Israel over what he called their “unlawful aggression” against Tehran. He called on the bloc members and other countries to “take practical steps to stop warmongering” and end what he described as impunity for violations of the U.N. Charter.
Araghchi also urged the bloc members to stop what he called the politicization of international institutions. He said Iran appreciated the support shown by BRICS countries but called for stronger action.
“It is necessary for all of us to intensify our efforts to end this sense of superiority and impunity on the part of the United States — a notion that has no place in today’s world,” he said.
US-Israel-Iran War Live | UAE Denies Netanyahu Secretly Visited The Country During The Iran War
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quietly visited the United Arab Emirates during the Israeli-U.S. war with Iran, his office said Wednesday. The UAE later denied any secret visit had occurred.
Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a gathering that “resulted in a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” according to the Israeli statement. The Gulf nation normalized relations with Israel in 2020.
The UAE’s official WAM news agency later posted an article denying “reports circulating” about a Netanyahu visit. According to WAM, the country’s relations with Israel “are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements.”
The Emirati report also denied that any Israeli military delegation was received in the UAE.
US-Israel-Iran War Live | PM Modi Meets Araghchi For The First Time Since War Started
For the first time since the ongoing war in West Asia triggered by US and Israel attacking Iran late February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held customary meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.
US-Israel-Iran War Live | 3 Israelis Injured By A Hezbollah Drone
A Hezbollah drone exploded inside Israel, injuring three civilians, two of them severely, according to the Israeli military and hospitals. Israel and Hezbollah have traded near-constant fire across the border despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on April 17.
Hezbollah has frequently used drones to attack Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and over the border in northern Israel. The Israeli air force has struck areas across southern Lebanon.
Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold another round of direct talks in Washington on Thursday, as the Trump administration pushes for a breakthrough between the two neighbors that have been in a state of war since Israel was created in 1948.
The United Nations has also accused Hezbollah of drone strikes near its peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon. Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to both sides is that they must observe the ceasefire and stop all attacks, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
Lebanon's Health Ministry said Wednesday that since the war began on March 2, 2,896 people have been killed and 8,824 wounded.