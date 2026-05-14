US-Israel-Iran War Live | Trump Visits China, Discusses Hormuz With Xi; Araghchi Visits BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting In India

US-Israel-Iran War Live | FM Araghchi Accuses UAE Of ‘Direct’ Involvement In Attacks On Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military attacks against Iran and said the country should reconsider its “alliance with Israel”.

He made the comments at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, according to a post on his official Telegram channel.

“I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against my country …They allowed their territory to be used to fire artillery and equipment against us,” said Araghchi.