US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Seeks Global Help For New Initiative To Restore Full Access To Strait Of Hormuz

The Trump administration has issued a global call for assistance in establishing a “maritime freedom construct” that would ensure free and unimpeded access to shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a cable sent Tuesday to all U.S. embassies and consulates, the State Department instructed American diplomats around the world with exception of those in Belarus, China, Cuba and Russia to seek their host government’s support for the initiative, which it said was a strictly “defensive” move to push back against Iran’s efforts to control access to the strait.

“This commitment reflects broad international consensus on the need for coordinated action to counter Iranian maritime provocations and ensure navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz,” said the cable, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.