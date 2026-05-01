US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Seeks Global Help For New Initiative To Restore Full Access To Strait Of Hormuz
Published : May 1, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 4:07 AM IST
Iran’s supreme leader declared on Thursday (April 30) that the United States had suffered a shameful defeat, defiantly rejecting a warning from President Donald Trump that an economically punishing US naval blockade could be enforced for months to come.
Oil prices hit a four-year high, then fell back slightly, before Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written message read out on state television declaring that Iran was now in the driver’s seat in the crisis.
“Today, two months after the largest military deployment and aggression by the world’s bullies in the region, and the United States’ disgraceful defeat in its plans, a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, hailing Iran’s control over shipping in the strait.
He went on to predict a bright future for the Gulf without the United States, saying those who interfere in the region from afar “have no place there except at the bottom of its waters”.
Iran president calls U.S. naval blockade 'extension of military operations'
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a U.S. naval blockade of his country’s ports was effectively an “extension of military operations” by Washington, in spite of an ongoing ceasefire between the two sides.
“The world has witnessed Iran’s tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence,” he said on X. “Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable.”
FIFA chief Infantino confirms Iran playing at World Cup in U.S.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated that Iran will play at this year’s World Cup on Thursday (April 30) as he addressed the global football governing body’s Congress in Vancouver.
“Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Infantino said as he opened his address to delegates. “And of course, Iran will play the United States of America.”
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Seeks Global Help For New Initiative To Restore Full Access To Strait Of Hormuz
The Trump administration has issued a global call for assistance in establishing a “maritime freedom construct” that would ensure free and unimpeded access to shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
In a cable sent Tuesday to all U.S. embassies and consulates, the State Department instructed American diplomats around the world with exception of those in Belarus, China, Cuba and Russia to seek their host government’s support for the initiative, which it said was a strictly “defensive” move to push back against Iran’s efforts to control access to the strait.
“This commitment reflects broad international consensus on the need for coordinated action to counter Iranian maritime provocations and ensure navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz,” said the cable, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.