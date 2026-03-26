US-Israel-Iran War Live | US 'Preparing To Occupy' Iranian Island With Support Of One Regional Country: Iran Parliament Speaker

US-Israel-Iran War Live Update: Six Countries Including Saudi And Qatar Issue Joint Statement On Iranian Attacks

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan have issued a joint statement reiterating their condemnation "in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks".

The countries said the attacks constituted a "flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region".

The countries pointed out that attacks were being carried out from Iraq by the armed factions "loyal to Iran". "These acts constitute a breach of international laws and conventions and a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighbouring states, including through the use of proxies," the statement reads.