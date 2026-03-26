US-Israel-Iran War Live | US 'Preparing To Occupy' Iranian Island With Support Of One Regional Country: Iran Parliament Speaker
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Day 27 of US-Israel-Iran War: The entire Middle East remains vulnerable while the world faces an energy crisis as the America-Israel-Iran war enters a new phase, in which both peace and ground invasion are being discussed in the same breath.
The war has been going on for nearly a month now after the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Over 15,000 bombs and thousands of human casualties later, the conflict is far from over.
Here is the latest in this conflict that has engulfed West Asia
- Iran Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, claims the US is preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands with the help of one of the regional countries. Ghalibaf doesn't reveal the name of the country but warns that "all vital infrastructure of that regional country will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks".
- Trump insists that talks were underway with Iran's leaders despite Iran refuting such claims. “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people,” the US President says.
- Tehran dismisses the US's 15-point ceasefire plan and issues its own sweeping demands to stop fighting as it launches more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.
- Iran's plan includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities, and Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. “No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, tells state TV.
- Two officials from Pakistan describe the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it includes sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is normally shipped.
- The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, 20 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War Live Update: Six Countries Including Saudi And Qatar Issue Joint Statement On Iranian Attacks
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan have issued a joint statement reiterating their condemnation "in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks".
The countries said the attacks constituted a "flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region".
The countries pointed out that attacks were being carried out from Iraq by the armed factions "loyal to Iran". "These acts constitute a breach of international laws and conventions and a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighbouring states, including through the use of proxies," the statement reads.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Update | US 'Preparing To Occupy' Iranian Island With Support Of A Regional Country: Iran Parliament Speaker
Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, says they have received reports that "Iran's enemies" are preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands with the help of one of the regional countries.
Ghalibaf, who has become a key voice from Iran after the killing of its security chief Ali Larijani, did not mention the regional country it claimed was helping the US-Israel.
He, however, warned that the infrastructure of that regional country "will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks."
"Based on some data, Iran's enemies, with the support of one of the regional countries, are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands. All enemy movements are under the full surveillance of our armed forces. If they step out of line, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will, without restriction, become the target of relentless attacks," read the translation of his original X post in Persian.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Update: US Hits Over 10,000 Targets In Iran War
US forces have hit more than 10,000 targets so far in the Iran war, the head of the American military’s Central Command said. US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper made the comments in a video released early Thursday by Central Command.
“If you combine what we’ve accomplished with the success of our Israeli ally, together, we have struck thousands more,” Cooper said. “Our precision strikes have overwhelmed Iranian air defenses and our combat flights are having tangible effects.” Cooper added that the US has destroyed 92% of “the Iranian navy’s largest vessels.”
“They’ve now lost the ability to project naval power and influence around the region and around the world,” Cooper said. Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through drone and missile attacks on shipping, however. Cooper also said the US has struck over two-thirds of Iran’s munitions plants. Iran has not acknowledged any of its materiel losses through the war.
US-Israel-Iran War Live Update | Iran Wants A Deal But Its Leaders Afraid Of Being Killed By 'Own People': Trump
US President Donald Trump said Iran is still interested in cutting a deal. “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people,” Trump said of Iran’s leaders.
Speaking at a fundraiser for Republicans in Washington, he added: “They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us,” before quipping that no one wanted to lead Iran for fear of being assassinated by the United States.