US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran After Phone Call With Netanyahu

China Committed To US, Won't Provided Material Support To Iran: US Trade Representative

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that President Donald Trump secured a commitment from China not to "provide material support to Iran." In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Greer explained that the United States did not ask China for direct assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"When the president went in, he did not go in asking them to take action in the Straits of Hormuz. He was very focused on making sure that they didn't provide material support to Iran. That's a commitment he obtained and confirmed," Greer said, noting that China has "a clear interest" in reopening the strait but does not want to get involved directly.

"The president isn't seeking to have joint military operations with the Chinese. I don't think the American presidents have ever done that," Greer said.

"But obviously we want to make sure that they're not getting in the way of anything we're doing to try to clarify that situation," he said.