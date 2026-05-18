US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran After Phone Call With Netanyahu
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 8:16 AM IST
Tension escalated in West Asia after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly discussed during a phone conversation the possibility of fresh military action against Iran. According to Israeli media reports, Israel and the US are coordinating contingency plans in case fighting resumes, while Netanyahu later told his Cabinet that Israel is "prepared for any scenario" involving Iran.
Trump issued a warning to Tehran shortly after speaking with Netanyahu, saying Iran should "move fast" towards a deal "or there won't be anything left of them". Iranian officials responded with equally strong rhetoric, insisting their armed forces are ready for combat.
The latest developments came as a drone strike sparked a fire near UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant, the Arab world's only operational nuclear facility, escalating regional security concerns. UAE authorities termed the incident as an "unprovoked terrorist attack", though no group immediately claimed responsibility. The UAE said two drones were intercepted while another struck near the plant, causing a fire in an electrical generator area. Officials confirmed there was no radiation leak or injuries, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said reactor operations remained safe.
As of now, the ceasefire reached on April 8 after weeks of hostilies between Iran, Israel and the US has remained deeply unstable. Fighting has also intensified between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon despite a separate truce arrangement there.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all the latest developments, diplomatic reactions, military updates and international responses regarding the West Asia crisis.
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China Committed To US, Won't Provided Material Support To Iran: US Trade Representative
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that President Donald Trump secured a commitment from China not to "provide material support to Iran." In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Greer explained that the United States did not ask China for direct assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
"When the president went in, he did not go in asking them to take action in the Straits of Hormuz. He was very focused on making sure that they didn't provide material support to Iran. That's a commitment he obtained and confirmed," Greer said, noting that China has "a clear interest" in reopening the strait but does not want to get involved directly.
"The president isn't seeking to have joint military operations with the Chinese. I don't think the American presidents have ever done that," Greer said.
"But obviously we want to make sure that they're not getting in the way of anything we're doing to try to clarify that situation," he said.
Trump Warns 'Won't Be Anything Left' Of Iran Unless It Agrees To Deal
US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington could escalate its confrontation with Iran, warning in a post on his social media platform that "for Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, fast, or there won't be anything left of them."