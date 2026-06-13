US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pak PM Claims Confirmation On Reaching 'Final, Agreed-Upon Text' Of US-Iran Peace Deal

Despite the absence of any official joint confirmation from Washington or Tehran regarding the conclusion of negotiations for a peace deal over the conflict in West Asia, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that a "final, agreed-upon text" of the peace deal between the United States and Iran had been reached.

In a post on X, Sharif says that Pakistan had been engaged in mediation efforts, despite earlier rounds of talks failing to produce a breakthrough, with Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently emerging as key facilitators in efforts to advance the negotiations.

He also flagged the "incessant misinformation campaign", which he described as attempts to derail the proposed agreement.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of the incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached, and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," his post read.