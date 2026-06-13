US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pak PM Claims Confirmation On Reaching 'Final, Agreed-Upon Text' Of US-Iran Peace Deal
The United States and Iran are close to finalising a nuclear agreement that would require Tehran to dismantle key elements of its nuclear programme, surrender enriched nuclear material and accept a long-term inspection regime in exchange for phased economic relief, the Donald Trump administration said on Friday.
Negotiators have made substantial progress and could sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, although some final issues still need to be resolved, a senior administration official told reporters on Friday. “We do expect to be signing this agreement over the next few days,” the official said, estimating the chances of a deal at “80, 85 per cent now” while cautioning that negotiations had not yet crossed the finish line.
The proposed agreement represents the most detailed public description yet of a potential settlement between Washington and Tehran after months of military confrontation, economic pressure and diplomatic engagement.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pak PM Claims Confirmation On Reaching 'Final, Agreed-Upon Text' Of US-Iran Peace Deal
Despite the absence of any official joint confirmation from Washington or Tehran regarding the conclusion of negotiations for a peace deal over the conflict in West Asia, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that a "final, agreed-upon text" of the peace deal between the United States and Iran had been reached.
In a post on X, Sharif says that Pakistan had been engaged in mediation efforts, despite earlier rounds of talks failing to produce a breakthrough, with Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently emerging as key facilitators in efforts to advance the negotiations.
He also flagged the "incessant misinformation campaign", which he described as attempts to derail the proposed agreement.
"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of the incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached, and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," his post read.