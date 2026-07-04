West Asia Conflict LIVE | Ghalibaf, Araghchi Break Down In Tears During Farewell To Ayatollah Khamenei
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:14 AM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 4:44 AM IST
Iran's top leaders came together at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Friday during the funeral ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Heads of the three branches of Iran's government were seen paying their respects to the slain leader.
Iranian military commander Mohsen Rezaee, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attend the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
High-profile Indian dignitaries have paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of the formal state funeral ceremonies in Tehran. The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, shared, "Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."
The image shared by the Embassy of Iran in India on X featured People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Salman Khurshid, who heads the Congress party's foreign affairs department, along with several others.
Leaders have flown in from across the world to pay their respects to the Iranian leader. According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Turkmenistan's chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief General Asim Munir and Iraq's Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani were among those who paid their respects to the late Ayatollah Khamenei.
Parliament speakers of Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, president of Egypt's Senate, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, and Omani parliament speaker also paid tribute to the slain Leader.
Press TV reported citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei that delegations from nearly 100 countries, along with public figures and civil society groups, would attend the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader.
"We have high-level delegations from neighboring countries. At least eight heads of government, including presidents or prime ministers, and parliamentary speakers from 12 countries will attend," Baghaei said. "Many other countries will be represented at the level of foreign ministers, other ministers, or special envoys."
He further noted that public groups and prominent figures from around 100 countries would also participate in the ceremony.
Iran has begun the first stage of funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with foreign dignitaries and religious figures paying their respects at Tehran's Grand Mosalla. Significantly, the heightened threat matrix has directly impacted the immediate family. The current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will not be present at the funeral events for his father due to these intense security concerns, according to his representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.
The domestic security environment remains highly sensitive following provocative statements from regional adversaries, including Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who had previously remarked that the late leader was "marked for death".
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Ghalibaf, Araghchi Break Down In Tears During Farewell To Ayatollah Khamenei
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to Fars News, as mourning ceremonies began for the late leader, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. According to Fars News, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said, "We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader."
"Exactly at 6 a.m. tomorrow, the doors of Tehran's Prayer Grounds will open; there will be no opening before 6."
"People should plan to arrive at the Prayer Grounds starting from this hour." Fars News also reported that Baghdad will shut down for the funeral procession of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution following an announcement by Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani. Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony on Friday.