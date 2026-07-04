West Asia Conflict LIVE | Ghalibaf, Araghchi Break Down In Tears During Farewell To Ayatollah Khamenei

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to Fars News, as mourning ceremonies began for the late leader, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. According to Fars News, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said, "We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader."

"Exactly at 6 a.m. tomorrow, the doors of Tehran's Prayer Grounds will open; there will be no opening before 6."

"People should plan to arrive at the Prayer Grounds starting from this hour." Fars News also reported that Baghdad will shut down for the funeral procession of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution following an announcement by Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani. Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony on Friday.