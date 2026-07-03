West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's FM Araghchi Lashes Out As CENTCOM Gathers 12 Nations For Security Dialogue
Iran’s joint military command warned that all oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz must use its approved routes or face a “forceful response,” ratcheting up tensions again over a waterway crucial for international energy supplies.
The strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, has emerged as one of the top issues in negotiations seeking a permanent end to the Iran war. The statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya military command, reported by Iranian state television, comes after both U.S. and Iranian diplomats met with mediators Wednesday in Qatar.
It wasn’t clear what sparked the threat from Iran. However, the U.S. military’s Central Command had put out a statement about a meeting with officials from Mideast nations in Bahrain that said “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through” the strait.
That could have been the phrase that angered Iran, which is preparing for the funeral that begins this weekend for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the war’s first moments in February.
“Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels,” the Iranian statement said.
It also said that interference by U.S. forces in the strait “will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction.” Iran and the United States agreed as part of an interim deal to allow ships to pass without paying charges for 60 days. But Tehran insisted it must control the routes of the vessels and later charge fees for passage, upending decades of practice in the waterway.
The U.S. and many Gulf Arab states say they won’t agree to Iran charging for passage through the strait. An effort by Oman and a United Nations agency to launch a new route near Oman’s shore sparked attacks across the Mideast last weekend, highlighting the tensions.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's FM Araghchi Lashes Out As CENTCOM Gathers 12 Nations For Security Dialogue
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has convened a landmark regional security conference in Bahrain, bringing together military leaders from 12 nations, including unprecedented participation from Syria and Lebanon.
The high-level summit, hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, aimed to fortify the Middle East's unified air defence umbrella and secure vital maritime shipping lanes.
However, the American-led initiative immediately drew fierce condemnation from Tehran, exposing deep geopolitical fault lines over who should police the volatile region. Responding sharply to the military gathering in Manama, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi firmly rejected the notion that Western intervention brings stability to West Asia.
Taking to X, Araghchi argued that lasting peace can only be achieved internally, without the shadow of the Pentagon.
"Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear," Araghchi stated. "Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves. Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference."