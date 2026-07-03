West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran's FM Araghchi Lashes Out As CENTCOM Gathers 12 Nations For Security Dialogue

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has convened a landmark regional security conference in Bahrain, bringing together military leaders from 12 nations, including unprecedented participation from Syria and Lebanon.

The high-level summit, hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, aimed to fortify the Middle East's unified air defence umbrella and secure vital maritime shipping lanes.

However, the American-led initiative immediately drew fierce condemnation from Tehran, exposing deep geopolitical fault lines over who should police the volatile region. Responding sharply to the military gathering in Manama, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi firmly rejected the notion that Western intervention brings stability to West Asia.

Taking to X, Araghchi argued that lasting peace can only be achieved internally, without the shadow of the Pentagon.

"Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear," Araghchi stated. "Equally, our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves. Peace in our region can only be sustained when comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference."