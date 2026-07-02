West Asia Conflict LIVE: Talk Of IAEA Inspectors' Access To Bombed Sites False: Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf
US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiations with Iran in Doha, Qatar, are progressing positively, with technical-level discussions underway and talks on the nuclear issue set to begin soon, as per CNN.
Speaking to CNN on Wednesday (local time) after remarks to US service members in Virginia, Vance said, "It's still pretty early, but talks are going well."
"Well, right now, the technical negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris, and with others in Doha, talking about some of the details here," he said.
"We're worried about the nuclear issue. We're going to start talking about that, so right now the talks are going well," Vance added.
Meanwhile, speaking at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Vance thanked US military personnel and said the ongoing negotiations with Iran were taking place from a position of strength.
He said the talks had been possible "not out of weakness" but "out of strength." Vance also contrasted the current US approach toward Iran with the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, arguing that President Donald Trump would only authorise military action with clearly defined objectives.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Talk Of IAEA Inspectors' Access To Bombed Sites False: Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to access bombed nuclear sites, saying the restriction is mandated by a law passed by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.
"Talk of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites is false," Ghalibaf said during a televised interview with IRIB.
"We ourselves passed a law in the parliament; the Supreme National Security Council has also passed a law. According to this law, access to sites that have been bombed and damaged is not allowed under any circumstances. This is the law," he said.
"We do not grant any privileges beyond the access levels determined by the Supreme National Security Council. According to the law, the Supreme National Security Council is responsible for determining the level of access, and it has also specified its framework," he added.
"Currently, they only have access to two things: one is the Bushehr power plant and the other is the Tehran reactor. Access has only been limited to that extent, and we are committed to that," he said. Defending his participation in talks in Switzerland, Ghalibaf said the negotiations had helped advance agreed conditions.
"In the Zurich [The Lake Lucerne Summit] talks, the release of assets was accelerated, and sanctions were suspended. If we hadn't gone, they wouldn't have said, 'Ghalibaf, what happened to the conditions?'" he said.
Referring to a message from Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei), Ghalibaf said, "In his message, the Leader of the Revolution tactfully emphasised that he and the people are waiting for the fulfilment of the terms of the understanding. What should I do in these circumstances? Should I not pursue the terms?!" He also rejected criticism of his approach, saying diplomacy and military strength should go hand in hand.