West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Was Unable To Export 'Single Barrel Of Oil' During US Blockade: Negotiator
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:19 AM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 4:36 AM IST
Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran will respond to "violations of the understanding" to end the recent war, saying incidents in the Persian Gulf amount to breaches of the ceasefire while affirming that dialogue with the United States under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is continuing.
According to ISNA news agency, speaking in a televised interview on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said, "We consider the events that are taking place in the Persian Gulf these nights to be a violation of the understanding to end the war, and we will definitely react to it, and naturally, the other side will react as well."
Explaining the current stage of negotiations, he said, "If I want to explain the conditions on the ground now, we must first correct this sentence and say 'regarding the realisation of the end of the war' instead of 'in relation to the war' because we signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)."
Ghalibaf said that the MoU had already produced tangible results, including the lifting of the naval blockade.
"This memorandum of understanding showed its first effects in two actions that happened on the evening of Sunday, June 14, or in fact, in the early hours of Monday, June 15; first, the tweet of the Prime Minister of Pakistan announcing the end of the war, and immediately Trump issued a post and the naval blockade was lifted; a blockade that itself was a violent and indescribable war," he said.
Calling the lifting of the blockade a major achievement, Ghalibaf added, "The most severe type of war is a naval blockade, meaning that people and people's bread have been surrounded. This blockade was lifted, and it was one of the great successes of this memorandum that happened after that, the final digital signing was carried out."
He said Iran and the United States are now focused on implementing the agreement. "What is happening now on the front between the United States and us is that we signed this memorandum of understanding with the facilitating role of the mediators, namely Pakistan and Qatar. We are pursuing the dialogue to fulfil Article 13 of this Memorandum of Understanding," Ghalibaf said.
Recalling the scale of the conflict, he said, "We were engaged in a war that was both geographically extensive and extensive; apart from the fact that Iran itself is geographically extensive, it was a full-scale war, and we were facing an all-out war on land, sea and air, and internal threats and internal security. The resistance front is also very extensive, from southern Lebanon to Yemen and Iraq."
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Was Unable To Export 'Single Barrel Of Oil' During US Blockade: Negotiator
Chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said Iran was unable to export any oil during the US blockade on its ports, noting that exports have since surged.
"From the day the blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil," he said in an interview on state television. "By contrast, during the previous 50 to nearly 60 days, we were genuinely unable to export even a single barrel of oil."(AFP)