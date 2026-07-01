West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Was Unable To Export 'Single Barrel Of Oil' During US Blockade: Negotiator

Chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said Iran was unable to export any oil during the US blockade on its ports, noting that exports have since surged.

"From the day the blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil," he said in an interview on state television. "By contrast, during the previous 50 to nearly 60 days, we were genuinely unable to export even a single barrel of oil."(AFP)