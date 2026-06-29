West Asia Conflict LIVE: Israel Military Says Soldier Killed In South Lebanon Fighting
Iran again launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday following new U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a “complete halt” in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.
Efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's oversight has sparked days of crossfire. A multinational maritime body overseen by the U.S. Navy said Saturday it would expand a route near Oman for inbound and outbound traffic, setting up a new flashpoint with Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated the claim on Sunday that Tehran alone must govern the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf that once carried a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas.
“Any attempt to establish new or separate arrangements from those currently being carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran will only lead to further complications, delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and increase the level of tension,” Araghchi said.
The global community has long considered the strait an international waterway, despite its location in Iran and Oman's territorial waters. In recent days, Iran has twice attacked vessels going through a route on the Omani side during an evacuation effort backed by a United Nations agency.
The United States and Iran have been discussing the terms of an interim deal, including arrangements on the strait, the removal of a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and sanctions on Iran, and the future of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Under the memorandum of understanding signed this month, they have 60 days from that signing to work out details.
Pakistan, a key mediator, earlier said talks would resume Tuesday. The Trump administration said nothing has been canceled and technical talks are on track for the coming days as planned. The interim deal is meant to end fighting on all fronts before certain key issues can be discussed. Continued fighting in Lebanon, where an Israeli soldier was killed by Hezbollah fire early Sunday, also threatens the agreement.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Israel Military Says Soldier Killed In South Lebanon Fighting
The Israeli military said a soldier was killed on Sunday in fighting in southern Lebanon, two days after Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities.
Captain David Hazutt, 21, a platoon commander "fell in combat" in southern Lebanon, the military said. Hazutt was killed when soldiers encountered a "Hezbollah terrorist after entering a suspicious structure in the area of Deir Seryan in southern Lebanon," a military official said in a separate statement.
In the incident an additional Israeli soldier was lightly injured, the official said.
"Following the incident, the soldiers began searching for the terrorist and struck targets in the area," the official added.
Later on Sunday, in a separate statement, the military said "the terrorist was located in one of the structures near the point of the encounter and was eliminated by the soldiers."
On Sunday, the Lebanese state news agency reported a new Israeli attack targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon.
Hazutt's death brings Israel's military losses to 38 soldiers and one civilian contractor since the war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March. (AFP)