West Asia Conflict LIVE: Israel Military Says Soldier Killed In South Lebanon Fighting

The Israeli military said a soldier was killed on Sunday in fighting in southern Lebanon, two days after Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities.

Captain David Hazutt, 21, a platoon commander "fell in combat" in southern Lebanon, the military said. Hazutt was killed when soldiers encountered a "Hezbollah terrorist after entering a suspicious structure in the area of Deir Seryan in southern Lebanon," a military official said in a separate statement.

In the incident an additional Israeli soldier was lightly injured, the official said.

"Following the incident, the soldiers began searching for the terrorist and struck targets in the area," the official added.

Later on Sunday, in a separate statement, the military said "the terrorist was located in one of the structures near the point of the encounter and was eliminated by the soldiers."

On Sunday, the Lebanese state news agency reported a new Israeli attack targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

Hazutt's death brings Israel's military losses to 38 soldiers and one civilian contractor since the war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March. (AFP)