West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Conducts Additional Strikes On Iran

West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Threatens ‘Iran Will No Longer Exist’

US President Donald Trump has threatened that “Iran will no longer exist” if the US uses military force.

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" President Trump posted on Truth Social.