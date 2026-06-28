West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Conducts Additional Strikes On Iran
Published : June 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM IST|
Updated : June 28, 2026 at 7:38 AM IST
The United States carried out additional military strikes against multiple Iranian targets on Saturday after Tehran allegedly launched another drone attack on a commercial oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). The latest action came a day after US forces conducted retaliatory strikes following what Washington described as an Iranian attack on the commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely. US officials said Iran was given an opportunity to abide by a ceasefire agreement, but it escalated the situation with another strike on a tanker transiting one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes. In an official statement posted on X, CENTCOM said, “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 27, at the Commander in Chief’s direction.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Threatens ‘Iran Will No Longer Exist’
US President Donald Trump has threatened that “Iran will no longer exist” if the US uses military force.
"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" President Trump posted on Truth Social.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Strikes Kuwait, Bahrain In Retaliation For US Attack
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that it carried out strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian territory, warning any further aggression would be met with a "crushing response".
The Guards "destroyed eight important US military facilities at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and at the Fifth Fleet naval base in Port Salman in Bahrain," they said in a statement.
"Any enemy aggression, whatever the pretext, even against insignificant targets... will have a crushing response," the Guards added.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | New Aggression Will Be Met With Crushing Response: Iran
Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Fiqar, in a series of posts on X, said that violation of ceasefire will be met with a crushing response.
"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."