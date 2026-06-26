West Asia Conflict LIVE | Israel Continues Attacks On Lebanon As Rubio Praises Progress In Washington talks
Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued despite a ceasefire, with three people killed in a strike on a car in the south of the country, as senior Israeli and Lebanese officials meet for a final day of talks in Washington. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, three people were killed on Thursday, and one was wounded after the Israeli attack hit a car on the road between Zawtar and Mayfadoun in Nabatieh Governorate, Al Jazeera reported.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that relations between the United States and its Gulf Arab partners are rock solid, despite fears by some of them that they might be left out of discussions aimed at ending the war with Iran.
Rubio used a three-day, three-nation trip to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain this week to try to convince all the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council that the Trump administration does indeed have their backs in negotiations to end the war that President Donald Trump and Israel launched on Feb. 28.
That conflict sharply curtailed the region's oil exports and saw several Gulf countries take direct retaliatory Iranian missile and drone hits. While the US and the Gulf council members — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — eventually released a joint statement after the meeting that extolled areas of agreement about the end goals of the Iran agreement, there were small signs of potential discontent.
The joint statement said the two sides "stressed the need to maintain momentum and unity as negotiations proceed toward a more permanent end to hostilities and the shared objective of preventing Iran from ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon." They also expressed opposition to any attempt by Iran to impose tolls, fees, or assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. Before Rubio spoke to the group, the meeting host, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, said that while the memorandum of understanding is welcome, many questions remain outstanding.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | 'Those Who Target Schools, Children With Impunity Must Be Held Into Account': India Tells UNSC
India has called for bringing to account those who target schools and children with impunity, underscoring that protection of children without accountability is incomplete.
"Education is a right that should endure in times of conflict. It is a right whose fulfilment is among the most powerful contributions to lasting peace. India remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting children in armed conflict and to upholding their right to learn, to grow, and to realise their full potential," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said.
He was addressing the UN Security Council open debate on "Strengthening the Prevention of and Protection of Education for Children Affected by Armed Conflict: From Normative Commitments to Effective Implementation" here on Wednesday. Read more...