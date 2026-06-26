West Asia Conflict LIVE | Israel Continues Attacks On Lebanon As Rubio Praises Progress In Washington talks

West Asia Conflict LIVE | 'Those Who Target Schools, Children With Impunity Must Be Held Into Account': India Tells UNSC

India has called for bringing to account those who target schools and children with impunity, underscoring that protection of children without accountability is incomplete.

"Education is a right that should endure in times of conflict. It is a right whose fulfilment is among the most powerful contributions to lasting peace. India remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting children in armed conflict and to upholding their right to learn, to grow, and to realise their full potential," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said.

He was addressing the UN Security Council open debate on "Strengthening the Prevention of and Protection of Education for Children Affected by Armed Conflict: From Normative Commitments to Effective Implementation" here on Wednesday. Read more...