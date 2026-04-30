US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Vance Acknowledges He Questioned Missile Stockpiles In The Wake Of Iran War
Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has emerged as a figurehead since the start of the Middle East war, said on Wednesday (April 29) the United States’ naval blockade of the country aimed to create division and “make us collapse from within”.
He said U.S. President Donald Trump “divides the country into two groups: hardliners and moderates, and then immediately talks about a naval blockade to force Iran into submission through economic pressure and internal discord,” state TV reported.
With the killing of numerous Iranian leaders by U.S.-Israeli strikes, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei, there has been widespread speculation over the balance of power within the Islamic republic.
Trump said earlier this month that the government of Iran was “seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so”. Ghalibaf, a powerful figure, has grown in prominence since the start of the war and was the lead negotiator in the so far only round of direct US-Iranian talks.
Iran war has cost US military $25 bn so far: Pentagon
The war against Iran has cost the U.S. military $25 billion since it was launched in late February, a senior Pentagon official said Wednesday (April 29, 2026).
“We’re spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury. Most of that is in munitions,” acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told lawmakers, using the official name for U.S. operation.
U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later told the same congressional hearing that the estimated figure was less than $25 billion at this point.
The Pentagon chief pushed back against questions about the war’s cost, saying: “The question I would ask this committee is, what is it worth to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon?”
Pentagon chief spars with Democratic lawmakers on Iran war
U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth repeatedly clashed with Democratic lawmakers over the Iran war on Wednesday (April 29), in his first testimony to Congress since President Donald Trump launched the conflict more than two months ago.
Appearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Hegseth quickly struck a combative tone, saying in his opening remarks that the main challenge at this point is the “defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans.”
Representative Adam Smith -- the committee’s top Democrat -- took aim at the regional fallout from the war and its toll on both U.S. troops as well as civilians, saying he wanted answers on where the conflict is going and “the plan to achieve our objectives.”
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US May Reduce Troop Numbers In Germany
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is considering reducing the number of its troops in Germany, amid a row with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.
"The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Vance Acknowledges He Questioned Missile Stockpiles In The Wake Of Iran War
The vice president, in an interview airing Wednesday on Fox News Channel, was responding to a report in The Atlantic that said he, in private, has repeatedly questioned the Pentagon’s depiction of the war and the depletion of U.S. missile stockpiles.
Vance was dismissive of the reporting but said, “Of course I’m concerned about, you know, our readiness because that’s my job to be concerned.”
He praised the military, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, but said, “It’s of course my job to ask these questions. It’s of course my job to make sure that we’re on top of every issue.”(AP)