US-Iran Conflict LIVE | Head Of International Group Backing Palestinians Urges Hamas To Decommission Weapons Without Delay
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 4:14 AM IST
Israel said it was not seeking to take territory in Lebanon, as its military issued a wave of new evacuation warnings for towns and villages in the battle-scarred south.
“Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. Our presence... serves one purpose: protecting our citizens,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told a news conference.
“No country would be willing to live in such a way with a gun pointed to its head,” he said, as the military pressed its operations in Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah.
After the Iran-US ceasefire began, Israel declared a so-called “yellow line”, marking out a strip of Lebanese territory by the border, 10 kilometres (six miles) deep, where its troops were operating.
Israel destroys 'Hezbollah terror tunnels' in Lebanon
The Israeli military said it found and destroyed a large Hezbollah tunnel network used by elite fighters, as it ordered a wave of new evacuations from Lebanon's battle-scarred south. Israel has been fighting Hezbollah since early March, sending troops into south Lebanon to battle the Iran-backed militant group, with the violence ongoing despite a shaky April 17 ceasefire.
In Qantara, troops found "two Hezbollah terror tunnels, constructed over approximately a decade" that stretched two kilometres (1.2 miles), using "over 450 tonnes of explosives" to demolish them, an army statement said.
Lebanese state media said an Israeli detonation had left a "large crater" in Qantara, after earlier reporting a "major demolition operation" in the town.
An Israeli military source described it as a "massive underground military installation" comprising an 800-metre tunnel and a second which ran for 1.2 kilometres, that was used as "an assembly area" for Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces.
UK demands Iran stop posting 'sacrifice' calls on embassy sites
Britain’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador and demanded the embassy stop posting messages on social networks urging Iranian citizens to “give their lives” for their country.
The Foreign Office slammed the “Iranian embassy’s unacceptable and inflammatory comments on social media” in a statement. U.K. Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, said the social media posts “were completely unacceptable”.
The embassy “must cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally,” he added.
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US-Iran Conflict LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill Eight In South Lebanon: Health Ministry
The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed eight people, including civil defence rescuers, and wounded two soldiers in the country's south, despite an ongoing ceasefire.
The Israeli military, meanwhile, announced it had found and destroyed a large Hezbollah tunnel network used by elite fighters in southern Lebanon.
Israel has been fighting Hezbollah since early March, sending troops into south Lebanon to battle the Iran-backed militant group, with the violence ongoing despite a shaky April 17 ceasefire.
Both sides have traded blame over their alleged violations. Lebanon's health ministry said "the Israeli enemy's air raid on the town of Majdal Zoun... has in a preliminary toll killed five martyrs".
It said that included "three paramedics from the Lebanese civil defence who were trapped under the rubble after a strike that targeted them while they were carrying out a rescue mission".
The ministry later said another two people were killed and 13 injured in an Israeli strike in the town of Jebchit in south Lebanon.
Lebanon's army reported two of its troops were wounded "as a result of a hostile Israeli targeting of an army patrol".
The statement was the first time the Lebanese army had said its troops had been targeted since the truce began.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack on Majdal Zoun, saying "Israel continues to violate international laws and conventions that protect civilians".
The health ministry added that one person was killed and 15 were hurt -- among them five children and five women -- in a separate Israeli strike on Jwaya.
The strike came after Israel issued a fresh evacuation order aimed at residents in more than a dozen villages and towns, urging them to immediately head northwards. (AFP)
US-Iran Conflict LIVE | Head Of International Group Backing Palestinians Urges Hamas To Decommission Weapons Without Delay
Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza hinges on Hamas’ disarmament, which “must be a sequential process.”
Eide said steps must include “guarantees, monitoring mechanisms and overarching security architecture and confidence-building measures.”
He called on the Palestinians to continue their reform efforts and prepare to resume governing Gaza as called for in the peace plan.
Eide called on Israel to lift restrictions on aid deliveries, ensure revenue is sent to the Palestinian Authority, which faces a financial crisis, and reverse its expansion of settlements.
Speaking at a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Eide said the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee he chairs, whose members include the United States and European Union, met in Brussels last week and made “crystal clear” that there are transitional arrangements in Gaza but the Palestinian Authority is the only recognised government.(AP)