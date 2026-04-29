US-Iran Conflict LIVE | Head Of International Group Backing Palestinians Urges Hamas To Decommission Weapons Without Delay

US-Iran Conflict LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill Eight In South Lebanon: Health Ministry

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed eight people, including civil defence rescuers, and wounded two soldiers in the country's south, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, announced it had found and destroyed a large Hezbollah tunnel network used by elite fighters in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been fighting Hezbollah since early March, sending troops into south Lebanon to battle the Iran-backed militant group, with the violence ongoing despite a shaky April 17 ceasefire.

Both sides have traded blame over their alleged violations. Lebanon's health ministry said "the Israeli enemy's air raid on the town of Majdal Zoun... has in a preliminary toll killed five martyrs".

It said that included "three paramedics from the Lebanese civil defence who were trapped under the rubble after a strike that targeted them while they were carrying out a rescue mission".

The ministry later said another two people were killed and 13 injured in an Israeli strike in the town of Jebchit in south Lebanon.

Lebanon's army reported two of its troops were wounded "as a result of a hostile Israeli targeting of an army patrol".

The statement was the first time the Lebanese army had said its troops had been targeted since the truce began.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack on Majdal Zoun, saying "Israel continues to violate international laws and conventions that protect civilians".

The health ministry added that one person was killed and 15 were hurt -- among them five children and five women -- in a separate Israeli strike on Jwaya.

The strike came after Israel issued a fresh evacuation order aimed at residents in more than a dozen villages and towns, urging them to immediately head northwards. (AFP)