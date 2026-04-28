US-Iran Ceasefire LIVE: Iran Offers To Reopen Hormuz If Trump Lifts Blockade & Ends War; US Says No Deal Without Nuclear Curbs

US Won't Tolerate Iran Normalising Tolls On Hormuz Passage: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (local time) strongly criticised attempts by Iran to regulate or monetise the passage of vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that such actions would not be accepted by Washington and amount to an illegitimate claim over an international waterway.

At the same time, he said, Iranians want to get themselves out of the "mess" they are in. In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said, "I think the Iranians are serious about getting themselves out of the mess that they are in. All the problems they had before the start of this conflict are still there or worse but now they have half the missiles, none of the factories, and no navy."

Rubio also said the United States would reject any effort to "normalise" a system in which Iran dictates access to one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. "If what they mean by opening the Straits is 'Yes, the straits are open as long as you coordinate with Iran. Get our permission, or we'll blow you up and pay us.' That's not opening the Strait. That is an international waterway," Rubio said.

"They cannot normalise, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalise, a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use an international waterway and how much you have to pay them to use it," he added.