US-Iran Ceasefire LIVE: Iran Offers To Reopen Hormuz If Trump Lifts Blockade & Ends War; US Says No Deal Without Nuclear Curbs
Published : April 28, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST|
Updated : April 28, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of world's most critical oil routes, but only if the United States lifts its economic blockade and formally ends the ongoing conflict. The proposal has reportedly been conveyed through Pakistan but US President Donald Trump seems unlikely to accept the offer. He has made it clear that any agreement must address Iran's nuclear programme, which Washington sees as a major threat. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reiterated this stance, saying no deal would be acceptable unless it permanently prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Since the conflict began on February 28, oil shipments have been disrupted, prices have surged, and several countries are facing rising costs of fuel, food and essential goods. On Monday, global benchmark Brent crude crossed $108 per barrel, reflecting the continued uncertainty in West Asian region.
Iran's Proposal: Hormuz Will Reopen If US Lifts Blockade
Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its economic blockade and ends the war. The proposal was conveyed via Pakistan during closed-door talks. Importantly, Tehran wants to postpone discussions on its nuclear programme, a condition that directly clashes with US priorities.
US Rejects Any Deal Without Nuclear Curbs
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made Washington's position clear, saying no agreement will be accepted unless it prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons. President Trump has also indicated he is unlikely to accept Iran's offer in its current form.
Nearly 6000 Killed So Far
Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,521 people in Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group resumed two days after the Iran war started. Another 23 people have been killed in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Apart from this, 15 Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 US service members in the region and six UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been killed.
LIVE FEED
US' Missile Destroyer Stoped Vessel After Its Attempt To Sail To An Iranian Port: CENTCOM
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that its guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta stopped the M/T Stream "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port". Taking to social media, CENTCOM said, "Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the US blockade of Iranian ports against M/T Stream after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port, April 26."
Iran FM Lands In Pakistan For Third Visit In 48 Hours
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday after completing his visit to Russia, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to the conflict with the United States. According to Press TV, this is his third visit to Pakistan in the past 48 hours.
Araghchi's latest trip comes after a series of engagements in countries including Russia and Oman. His repeated visits to Pakistan hint at Islamabad's role in facilitating indirect exchanges between Iran and the United States to broker a peace deal.
We Welcome Russia's Support For Diplomacy: Iran FM Araghchi
Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support extended by Russia for diplomacy. "Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," Araghchi said in a post on X.
During the meeting on Monday, Putin praised the Iranian people as "bravely and heroically fighting for their sovereignty", and said Russia would do everything possible to bring peace to the Middle East.
Araghchi told a Russian state TV reporter that the US and its leaders "have achieved none of their goals" in the war. "That’s why they ask for negotiation. We are now considering it," he said.
US Won't Tolerate Iran Normalising Tolls On Hormuz Passage: Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (local time) strongly criticised attempts by Iran to regulate or monetise the passage of vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that such actions would not be accepted by Washington and amount to an illegitimate claim over an international waterway.
At the same time, he said, Iranians want to get themselves out of the "mess" they are in. In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said, "I think the Iranians are serious about getting themselves out of the mess that they are in. All the problems they had before the start of this conflict are still there or worse but now they have half the missiles, none of the factories, and no navy."
Rubio also said the United States would reject any effort to "normalise" a system in which Iran dictates access to one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. "If what they mean by opening the Straits is 'Yes, the straits are open as long as you coordinate with Iran. Get our permission, or we'll blow you up and pay us.' That's not opening the Strait. That is an international waterway," Rubio said.
"They cannot normalise, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalise, a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use an international waterway and how much you have to pay them to use it," he added.
Trump, National Security Team Review Iran Hormuz Proposal: White House
The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump and his national security team are reviewing the Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while maintaining that Washington's red lines on Tehran's nuclear programme remain unchanged.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the proposal was discussed during a meeting earlier in the day but declined to provide details or pre-empt the President’s position. "The President has met with his national security team this morning. The proposal was being discussed. I don't want to get ahead of the President or his national security team," Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing.
She emphasised that Trump’s stance on Iran has been clearly communicated and remains firm. "What I will reiterate is that the President’s red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear not just to the American public, but also to them as well," she said.