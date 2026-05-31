US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To No Nuclear Weapons; Israeli Invasion Of Lebanon 'Expanding'
Published : May 31, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : May 31, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he had secured guarantees from Iran that it would not develop nuclear weapons, as reports emerged he had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Tehran.
Any tweaks to the proposal could prolong even further an agreement to formally end the Middle East war and open the Strait of Hormuz maritime route after weeks of efforts to secure a deal despite fractious rhetoric and the occasional flare-up of armed conflict.
The New York Times and Axios media outlets reported that Trump had sent back a new framework to be considered by Iran with "tougher" terms, though it was not immediately clear what that entailed.
Trump has said his priorities for any deal include stopping Iran from any nuclear weapon development and reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. "The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that, and it was very interesting," he told his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in an interview broadcast on her Fox News program on Saturday night.
But Tehran has previously cast doubt on Trump's assertions and the parties appeared far apart on their key priorities. Iran has said it requires the release of $12 billion in frozen assets before it moved to substantive talks on issues such as its nuclear program and called earlier Trump comments that its enriched uranium -- a precursor for nuclear weapons -- would be destroyed "baseless", according to Iranian media.
Tehran has also insisted that Lebanon must be included in any end to the war despite ongoing fighting, with Beirut accusing Israel of a "scorched-earth policy" as its forces advanced and carried out further airstrikes it says target Iran-backed group Hezbollah.
Israel Further Expands Its Invasion Of Lebanon
Israel's military issued evacuation warnings for more villages in south Lebanon on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had pushed more than 30 kilometres into the country.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of pursuing a "scorched-earth policy and collective punishment", and called for "a swift and real ceasefire." Israel's military confirmed it was expanding its ground offensive in a statement released early on Sunday, saying "a significant number" of its forces had advanced past the Litani river and were carrying out expanded operations against Hezbollah in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area.
A truce between Israel and Hezbollah began on April 17 but has never been observed, with both sides accusing each other of violating it.
In early March, Tehran-backed Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes, prompting Israel to carry out near-daily air raids in Lebanon and launch a ground invasion. Israel and Lebanon began direct talks in April, with a fourth round expected in the coming week.
LIVE FEED
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American Allies Warn Division Weakens Deterrence In Calls For Global Unity To Meet New Threats
American allies stressed the need for unity at a top defence conference on Sunday, saying that as threats increasingly transcend regions, cooperation is more important than ever, even as Washington has become more critical of its traditional friends.
US President Donald Trump has been extremely harsh about NATO, and the comments at the Shangri-La conference came the day after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again chided Western European allies at the forum for not devoting enough resources to defence.
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi praised Hegseth for his commitment to the Indo-Pacific, but at the same time stressed the continued need for strong coalitions globally. “Division weakens deterrence, unity strengthens deterrence,” he told the conference, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
“If gaps emerge among the United States, Europe, and allies and like-minded countries, forces which take it as an opportunity will surely come in,” he said. “We must prevent such a situation. We must keep our cooperation going on. Now is the time to make our cooperation even stronger.” (AP)
Israeli Army Captures Strategic Castle In Lebanon In Deepest Incursion Into Country In 26 years
Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century, the military said Sunday.
The capture of Beaufort castle near the city of Nabatiyeh came after days of intense fighting and airstrikes in nearby villages where Israeli troops fought Hezbollah members in the rugged area. It marks a major gain for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March. Israel and Lebanon have been at war since Israel was created in 1948 hold direct talks in Washington.
The Israeli push came despite a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since April 17.The Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle. Israeli troops previously captured the castle in 1982 and held it until they withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.
The Israeli military said in a statement that it launched an operation a few days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and the Suluki valley further south with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and removing "direct threats to Israeli civilians.” The statement said the army is ready “to expand the operation if needed.”