West Asia Crisis LIVE: Saudi Airport Attacked, Oil Facility Hit; US Orders Staff To Leave As Tensions Escalate

Putin Agrees To Resume Trilateral Talks On Ukraine War With Kyiv And Washington, Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin agreed Wednesday to resume trilateral negotiations with Washington and Kyiv on ending the war in Ukraine, a Kremlin official said. The Russian leader has agreed “in principle” to resume the talks after Nov. 10, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters following a meeting in St. Petersburg between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

The trilateral talks will focus on “building a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends,” Ushakov said. Witkoff's talks with Putin about Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine came as Trump pushes Kyiv to make a deal that stops the fighting.

As the talks began, Putin thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts to end the war. The discussion lasted about three hours, the Kremlin said. Witkoff's visit came a day after Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders in Norway's capital, Oslo.

Witkoff’s meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to U.S.-led peace efforts, more than four and half years after Russia’s army launched an all-out invasion.