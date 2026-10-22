West Asia Crisis LIVE: Saudi Airport Attacked, Oil Facility Hit; US Orders Staff To Leave As Tensions Escalate
Tensions across West Asia have intensified amid a series of attacks on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Concerns also prevail over maritime security and reports of possible fresh US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was reportedly targeted on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and eight others injured. In another incident, debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at the Shaybah oil field operated by Saudi Aramco.
In view of the current situation, the United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia. However, after panic across the Gulf, the US State Department clarified that the departure order applies to Saudi Arabia only.
Meanwhile, a Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker, M/T Al Dasma, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members were reported safe.
Fears of a wider confrontation have grown following reports that the US and Israel are considering fresh military strikes against Iran, potentially targeting its energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile capabilities. Tehran has warned that any renewed attack would trigger a more severe response, with Iranian officials claiming that the country's armed forces are prepared for a comprehensive conflict. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also met Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf as officials reviewed the latest military developments.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all the latest updates on the escalating West Asia crisis and the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
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Putin Agrees To Resume Trilateral Talks On Ukraine War With Kyiv And Washington, Kremlin Says
President Vladimir Putin agreed Wednesday to resume trilateral negotiations with Washington and Kyiv on ending the war in Ukraine, a Kremlin official said. The Russian leader has agreed “in principle” to resume the talks after Nov. 10, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters following a meeting in St. Petersburg between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.
The trilateral talks will focus on “building a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends,” Ushakov said. Witkoff's talks with Putin about Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine came as Trump pushes Kyiv to make a deal that stops the fighting.
As the talks began, Putin thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts to end the war. The discussion lasted about three hours, the Kremlin said. Witkoff's visit came a day after Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders in Norway's capital, Oslo.
Witkoff’s meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to U.S.-led peace efforts, more than four and half years after Russia’s army launched an all-out invasion.
Two Killed By Falling Debris At Oil Facility After Drone Attack In Saudi
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said Wednesday that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at an Aramco-operated oil field in the country’s southeast.
The ministry said the two people killed were Nepali and Filipino nationals, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals. The falling debris also sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle at the Shaybah oil field, the ministry said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia has seen multiple attacks on its airports and oil facilities launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Last month, debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia.
It was the first civilian casualty since the Houthis increased their attacks against the kingdom, targeting Saudi shipping and oil facilities. Earlier this month, a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at Aramco, one of the world’s largest oil facilities, targeted in an attack in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the energy ministry said at the time.