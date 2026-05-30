US-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Says Forces Pushing Into Lebanon As Delegations Meet In US

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his country's forces had pushed deeper into Lebanon, even as Israeli and Lebanese military delegations were holding landmark security talks in Washington.

Israel also kept up its heavy bombardment of south Lebanon on Friday, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasising in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "the need to exert all efforts to reach a ceasefire" as an essential first step, his office said.

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group was supposed to have taken effect on April 17, but has never been observed.