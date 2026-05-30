US-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Says Forces Pushing Into Lebanon As Delegations Meet In US
US President Donald Trump said he’s holding a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisers as he looks to make a “final determination” on moving forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said the deal has not been finalised. Trump confirmed the high-level talks the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets reported that U.S. and Iranian negotiators had come to terms on a tentative agreement.
The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran’s disputed nuclear program. Trump wrote on social media that “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”
He said the strait must be reopened for international navigation and all sea mines destroyed. Iran’s main negotiator said Friday that it has “no trust in guarantees or words,” only actions, underscoring lingering distrust after the U.S. and Israel have twice attacked Iran over the past year while it was engaged in nuclear negotiations.“No step will be taken before the other side acts,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X.
“We do not gain concessions through talks, but through missiles."Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei later told a state broadcaster that the agreement “has not been finalized yet.”.On Thursday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggested negotiators were trying to strike general terms on Iran’s nuclear program, with the specifics to be hammered out in the ensuing talks.
Trump and his team said from the start of the conflict that a prime objective was to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, but Vance framed the war’s accomplishments more modestly..“We’re in a position where we could substantially set back their nuclear program, not just during the term of this president but over the long term,” Vance said, adding that it would be “very, very good” for Americans.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Says Forces Pushing Into Lebanon As Delegations Meet In US
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his country's forces had pushed deeper into Lebanon, even as Israeli and Lebanese military delegations were holding landmark security talks in Washington.
Israel also kept up its heavy bombardment of south Lebanon on Friday, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasising in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "the need to exert all efforts to reach a ceasefire" as an essential first step, his office said.
A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group was supposed to have taken effect on April 17, but has never been observed.