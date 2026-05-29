West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Kinetic Action, Economic Pressure Brought Iran To Table': Treasury Secretary Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed President Donald Trump's administration's "kinetic actions and economic pressure" on Iran, which he said worked to bring Tehran to the negotiation table about its nuclear programme.

Speaking to the reporters at a White House briefing, Bessent noted that this wasn't achieved by any other administration and hoped that the US could 'commit' Iran to renounce its nuclear programme as the ceasefire negotiations continue.

"This administration, President Trump, has done something that no other administration was able to do. We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear programme and perhaps commit to not having one. That has never happened before. It had been off the table," he said.

"When you look at the results of the kinetic action of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," he added.