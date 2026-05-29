West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Kinetic Action, Economic Pressure Brought Iran To Table': Treasury Secretary Bessent
Iran on Thursday said it is working towards building a global order that rejects "hegemony and domination", referring to the US action against the Islamic Republic, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be allowed to become a source of insecurity for the country. These remarks were carried by the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
The statement was made by Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, during the 1st International Security Forum and the 14th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow.
Bagheri said Iran's strategic outlook is based on the principles of "unity, independence, and resistance", adding that Tehran seeks to establish a "just order" in global affairs. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, following the doctrine of the martyr Imam Khamenei and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasises the three principles of unity, independence, and resistance and seeks to create a just order that negates hegemony and domination and strengthens trust and cooperation," he said, as quoted by IRIB.
He further said that powers which have previously used the strategic waterway against Iran's interests must be held accountable. On the Strait of Hormuz, Bagheri said it "cannot be a source of insecurity for the Islamic Republic of Iran," underscoring Tehran's position on safeguarding its maritime and strategic interests.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: 'Kinetic Action, Economic Pressure Brought Iran To Table': Treasury Secretary Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed President Donald Trump's administration's "kinetic actions and economic pressure" on Iran, which he said worked to bring Tehran to the negotiation table about its nuclear programme.
Speaking to the reporters at a White House briefing, Bessent noted that this wasn't achieved by any other administration and hoped that the US could 'commit' Iran to renounce its nuclear programme as the ceasefire negotiations continue.
"This administration, President Trump, has done something that no other administration was able to do. We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear programme and perhaps commit to not having one. That has never happened before. It had been off the table," he said.
"When you look at the results of the kinetic action of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," he added.