West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Says War Unlikely As Trump Warns He May 'Finish The Job'

Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, even as President Donald Trump warned he may have to "finish the job" and Tehran said its forces were still "lying in wait with full magazines."

The mixed signals underscored the fragile state of talks aimed at ending a Middle East war that has shaken global energy markets and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said a return to war was unlikely, while Trump told a televised White House cabinet meeting that Tehran wanted a deal but had not yet offered enough. "Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said.

"Either that or we'll have to just finish the job." Trump also appeared to direct a warning at Oman, a US ally and mediator in the conflict, when asked about a possible short-term arrangement allowing Iran and Oman to control the Strait of Hormuz.

"No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump said. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."(AFP)