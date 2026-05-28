West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Says War Unlikely As Trump Warns He May 'Finish The Job'
US President Donald Trump remained committed to striking a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, warning that he "won't be outlasted" as he "doesn't care about the midterm" elections. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump dismissed concerns of war affecting the Republicans' performance at home and remained determined towards the goal of stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which he believes serve the higher purpose that will benefit the world.
"They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We'll outwait him; he's got the midterms, I don't care about the midterms," he said. "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added. Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be "open to everybody", adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations.
"It's international waters. Nobody's going to control it. We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," Trump said. "That's part of the negotiation that we have."
He also warned Oman not to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz negotiations, while rejecting the idea of a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the critical waterway on which the world oil and gas supply largely depends.
Underscoring Washington's strategic dual-track approach to the ongoing West Asian crisis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has highlighted that the administration remains committed to exploring peaceful channels while simultaneously holding a firm line on alternative measures.
Speaking to reporters, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated that "diplomacy is always the first option" while warning that Trump has "other options" if a deal with Iran cannot be reached.
The remarks come at a highly critical juncture for regional stability, following intense diplomatic manoeuvres behind closed doors. Hinting at potential fluid movement in ongoing engagements, the top US diplomat indicated that American negotiators remain receptive to a diplomatic resolution if Tehran acts in good faith.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Says War Unlikely As Trump Warns He May 'Finish The Job'
Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, even as President Donald Trump warned he may have to "finish the job" and Tehran said its forces were still "lying in wait with full magazines."
The mixed signals underscored the fragile state of talks aimed at ending a Middle East war that has shaken global energy markets and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran said a return to war was unlikely, while Trump told a televised White House cabinet meeting that Tehran wanted a deal but had not yet offered enough. "Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said.
"Either that or we'll have to just finish the job." Trump also appeared to direct a warning at Oman, a US ally and mediator in the conflict, when asked about a possible short-term arrangement allowing Iran and Oman to control the Strait of Hormuz.
"No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump said. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."(AFP)