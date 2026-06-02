West Asia Conflict LIVE: IRGC Claims It Hit 'US-Owned' Commercial Vessel With Cruise Missile
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that his country intends to execute its prior operational strategies to target Beirut should Hezbollah fail to cease its offensive operations against northern Israel.
The warning follows declarations made by US President Donald Trump earlier in the evening, who stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not enter the Lebanese capital and that both sides would abstain from mutual hostilities, indicating that both factions had committed to a temporary cessation of active combat.
Defending the state's military posture, Netanyahu clarified the stance in a Hebrew-language statement, noting, "I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged."
Talks with Iran continuing at rapid pace: Trump
President Donald Trump on Monday said talks were continuing with Iran at a rapid pace, as fresh strikes by Tehran appeared to hit the fragile ceasefire.
“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war.
It’s not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.
Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from Hezbollah. Trump said that no troops would go to Beirut.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: IRGC Claims It Hit 'US-Owned' Commercial Vessel With Cruise Missile
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for targeting a Panama-flagged container ship, identifying the vessel as the "US-owned" MSC Sariska V, with a cruise missile, according to reports in the Iranian media.
The operation by the IRGC was executed in direct retaliation for a previous offensive targeting an Iranian vessel in proximity to the coast of Oman. This claim comes as a cargo vessel transiting the Arabian Gulf was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday, triggering a large explosion off the coast of Iraq and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitoring organisation, the vessel was hit on its starboard side while travelling approximately 40 nautical miles (74km) southeast of Umm Qasr. The maritime security agency stated that the impact was followed by a significant explosion.
While providing these details, the UKMTO noted that it has not yet confirmed the specific identity of the vessel that was hit.