West Asia Conflict LIVE: IRGC Claims It Hit 'US-Owned' Commercial Vessel With Cruise Missile

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for targeting a Panama-flagged container ship, identifying the vessel as the "US-owned" MSC Sariska V, with a cruise missile, according to reports in the Iranian media.

The operation by the IRGC was executed in direct retaliation for a previous offensive targeting an Iranian vessel in proximity to the coast of Oman. This claim comes as a cargo vessel transiting the Arabian Gulf was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday, triggering a large explosion off the coast of Iraq and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitoring organisation, the vessel was hit on its starboard side while travelling approximately 40 nautical miles (74km) southeast of Umm Qasr. The maritime security agency stated that the impact was followed by a significant explosion.

While providing these details, the UKMTO noted that it has not yet confirmed the specific identity of the vessel that was hit.