US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Will Either Have A Deal Or US Will Do Nasty Things, Says Trump
Iran said it was examining the latest U.S. proposal received from mediator Pakistan in talks to end the Middle East war, despite the two sides trading threats over resuming attacks.
It came after US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran.The US military said that it boarded an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was suspected of trying to violate the American blockade, the latest action by the Trump administration to try to push Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But President Donald Trump is facing his own pressure at home for shipping to resume through the vital corridor off Iran’s coast.
Fellow Republicans in Congress are battling political headwinds ahead of November’s midterm elections as gasoline prices skyrocket and global energy markets churn. Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday advanced legislation seeking to force Trump to withdraw from the Iran war, with a growing number of Republicans defying the president in a 50-47 vote.
War would spread beyond West Asia, say Iran Guards
Iran warned that war in West Asia would spread far beyond the region if the United States and Israel resumed their attacks after President Donald Trump threatened to strike again unless a deal is reached.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Will Either Have A Deal Or US Will Do Nasty Things, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the US is in the final stages with Iran, and cautioned they might do something "nasty" if Iran doesn't sign a deal. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews while travelling to Groton, Connecticut, Trump said, "We're in the final stages with Iran. We'll see what happens. Either they have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen."
Trump then said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will do whatever he says, and is a good man. "Netanyahu will do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. Don't forget, he was a wartime Prime Minister, and he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion. Right now, I'm at 99% in Israel. I could run for Prime Minister, so maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister. I had a poll this morning, I'm at 99%. But no, he's a wartime Prime Minister. I just don't think they treat him well. I think they have a president over there that treats him very poorly. If somebody comes along, I'd look. It's a little late in the race, but if somebody comes along, I'd look," he said.
Trump further noted that the US was involved in various wars earlier, but the war on Iran has been on for three months only.
"We'll see what happens. Look at it this way: you were in Vietnam for 19 years, you were in Afghanistan for 10 years, you were in Iraq for 12 years, you were in Korea for 7 years. World War II was different, that was four years. I've been in for three months, and much of it has been a ceasefire. And you know what? We lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in these other wars," he said.