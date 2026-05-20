US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Critical Juncture Between War And Peace: Xi Jinping Calls To End Hostilities During Meeting With Putin
Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. Xi said the situation in the Gulf had reached a “critical juncture between war and peace”. The remarks came as the two leaders held bilateral discussions on regional and global security issues, including the escalating conflict involving Iran. China has repeatedly called for diplomacy and restraint amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Iran wanted to make a deal "so badly" and asserted that the ongoing conflict would end "very quickly." Speaking at a press conference, President Trump also said oil prices would decline sharply in the coming period. The US President further stated that global oil prices were expected to fall due to abundant supply.
"There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down..We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down," he said.
The development comes amidst the US Senate earlier in the day passing a resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran, according to CBS News.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed at least 19 people, including four women and three children, Lebanon's Health Ministry said, the latest in near-daily attacks from both sides that have not stopped despite the fragile, U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
Israel's military did not immediately comment on the casualties or specific incidents, but said that between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, it had targeted more than 25 sites of Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The Israel-Hezbollah latest fighting began on March 2 with the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group firing rockets at Israel, two days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Middle East At 'Critical Juncture Between War And Peace: Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.
Xi said the situation in the Gulf had reached a “critical juncture between war and peace”. The remarks came as the two leaders held bilateral discussions on regional and global security issues, including the escalating conflict involving Iran. China has repeatedly called for diplomacy and restraint amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Seizes Iran-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean: Report
The United States has seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, as Washington maintains military and economic pressure on Tehran even while negotiations continue.
The tanker, known as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil and was likely carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island in February, according to the report.
The Wall Street Journal, citing brokers and data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, said the vessel was operating in an area known for shadowy ship-to-ship oil transfers.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Rejects US School Strike Caim As 'Baseless Fabrication'
Iran on Wednesday rejected US military claims about a reported missile strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab, calling Washington’s explanation “a baseless fabrication."
Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, accused US Central Command (CENTCOM) of falsely portraying the targeted Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School as part of a missile-launch facility. "The claim by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) that the targeted #Shajareh_Tayyebeh Elementary School in #Minab was located within a "missile launch facility" is a baseless fabrication and an appalling lie," Baqaei said on X.
His remarks came after Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, told a House committee hearing that the school is located near an active IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) cruise missile base, making the incident “more complex than the average strike,” and pledged transparency once the investigation concludes.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says 430 Gaza Flotilla Activists Being Transferred To Israel
Israeli authorities said late Tuesday that 430 activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were en route to Israel, after their vessels were intercepted at sea the day before.
"Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," AFP news agency reported, quoting a spokesman from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UN Expert Alarms Over Reports Of Israeli Fire On Gaza flotilla
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, expressed alarm after reports that Israeli forces fired on activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.
In a post on X, Albanese accused Israel of being allowed to “threaten, kidnap and shoot at civilians” at sea and criticised the European Union over its support for Israel. The interception of the flotilla has drawn condemnation from several countries, including Turkiye, Spain, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya and the Maldives in a joint statement issued by their foreign ministers.
Meanwhile, Irish President Catherine Connolly said she was “very proud” of her sister Margaret Connolly, who is among those detained aboard the flotilla.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Probe On School Strike Continues
A top commander of US forces in the Middle East avoided taking responsibility Tuesday for an attack on a school in Iran that left 155 people dead on day one of the war, insisting a "complex" probe continues.
Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command, told a congressional oversight panel that "the school itself is located on an active IRGC cruise missile base," making the investigation "more complex than the average strike." IRGC stands for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Good Progress' In Iran Talks: Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that Iran talks are making "good progress", but Washington was "locked and loaded" to restart military operations if there is no deal. Vance's comments came hours after President Donald Trump said he had come within an hour of ordering fresh strikes and gave Tehran "two or three days" to reach an agreement. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Could Trigger ‘Nuclear Arms Race’ In Gulf: Vance
US Vice President J D Vance has said Iran having an atomic weapon would trigger a “nuclear arms race” worldwide and asserted that the US was “locked and loaded” to restart military operations if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal.
Vance’s remarks at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday came a day after President Donald Trump put off the decision to resume strikes on Iran at the request of Arab nations, including Qatar and the UAE, who said that Tehran was being “reasonable” in peace talks.
"We think the Iranians want to make a deal. The president of the United States has asked us to negotiate in good faith. And that’s exactly what we’ve done," the vice president said. But Vance warned that diplomacy will not come at the cost of Trump’s key demand that Iran never obtain a nuclear weapon. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 19 Killed In Lebanon
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed 19 people, the Lebanese health ministry said, as Hezbollah reported clashes with Israeli troops despite a truce in the war, according to AFP news agency.
The ministry said 10 died in a strike on the town of Deir Qanun al-Nahr in the Tyre district, including three children and three women. A woman was among nine killed in other strikes across the south. The Israeli military had previously issued evacuation warnings for 12 Lebanese towns, 11 of them in the south and one in the eastern Bekaa area.