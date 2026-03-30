US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion; Trump Suggests US Could Take Kharg Island

Iran's Parliament Speaker Authorised Tankers To Pass Through Hormuz: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf authorised the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. "He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump told Financial Times about Qalibaf. “Remember I said they’re giving me a present? And everyone said: ‘What’s the present?’ ... When they heard about that they kept their mouth shut and the negotiations are going very well,” he added.

Trump further said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days “out of a sign of respect.”

“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up,” Trump told reporters Sunday night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington.

Asked whether Iran has responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed, he said, they did and added, “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?” But Trump didn’t offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions. “They’re agreeing with us on the plan,” he said.