US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion; Trump Suggests US Could Take Kharg Island
Published : March 30, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
Day 31 of the US-Israel-Iran War: The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its fifth week, and yet there are no signs of an end to the hostilities. Iran has issued a strong warning against any possible US ground invasion, saying its forces are ready to respond fiercely if American troops enter its territory.
On Sunday, several foreign ministers gathered in Pakistan to explore ways to bring the United States and Iran to the negotiating table and push for an end to the war. The conflict has already spread across several countries, even as diplomatic efforts have intensified to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
Over the last few days, global oil and gas supplies have been under pressure, and fuel prices have surged after disruptions at key shipping routes including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. This apart, air travel has been disrupted, fertiliser shortages have emerged, and governments around the world are scrambling to cushion their economies from the impact.
In the last 24 hours, there have been reports of missile and drone attacks, strikes on energy and industrial facilities, with reports of casualties among civilians and peacekeepers across Gulf.
Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad will soon host talks between the US and Iran. He, however, did not specify whether the talks would be direct or indirect, and neither was there any immediate word from the US or Iran.
LIVE FEED
Benchmark Brent Crude Tops $116 A Barrel In Trading Early Monday
Oil prices rallied, and stocks tumbled again on Monday as the Middle East crisis escalated with the entry of Houthi rebels into the Iran war, and investors grew increasingly concerned the United States would send in ground troops. Brent crude was just over $70 a barrel when the war started on February 28. Since then, prices have spiked by over 50 percent.
Read More: Crude Surges To $116 A Barrel, Stocks Dive As Houthi Attacks Escalate Iran War
Our Missiles Are In Place, Warns Qalibaf On US Ground Invasion
Iranian forces “are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” the country’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said.
Qalibaf added, “Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased.”
Iran's Parliament Speaker Authorised Tankers To Pass Through Hormuz: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf authorised the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. "He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump told Financial Times about Qalibaf. “Remember I said they’re giving me a present? And everyone said: ‘What’s the present?’ ... When they heard about that they kept their mouth shut and the negotiations are going very well,” he added.
Trump further said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days “out of a sign of respect.”
“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up,” Trump told reporters Sunday night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington.
Asked whether Iran has responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed, he said, they did and added, “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?” But Trump didn’t offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions. “They’re agreeing with us on the plan,” he said.