US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Imposes Sanctions On A China-Based Oil Refinery And 40 Shippers Over Iranian Oil
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad with a small delegation late on Friday night in connection with the second round of talks with the U.S., a government official said. Araghchi "will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability", Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, without directly referencing talks with Washington emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The official said Araghchi would meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir. He said he may also meet the U.S. officials for the second round of peace talks.
“Following key discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected to be held in Islamabad,” the official said.French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday banded US President Donald Trump together with Russia's Vladmir Putin and China's Xi Jinping as world leaders who are "dead against" Europe.
Macron's bromance with the mercurial US leader has cooled in recent months, and the White House has made no secret of its anger at Europe's refusal to take part in the war with Iran.
During a visit to Athens, Macron, who will leave office next year after completing two terms, urged Europe to rise up and use its influence in the world -- a consistent theme of his presidency.
"We should not underestimate that this is a unique moment where a US president, a Russian president, a Chinese president are dead against the Europeans," Macron said in English during a discussion with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
"So this is the right moment for us to wake up."
Macron has long urged Europe to boost its own security rather than relying on the United States, and once again on Friday.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US imposes sanctions on a China-based oil refinery and 40 shippers over Iranian oil
The Trump administration is placing economic sanctions on a major China-based oil refinery and roughly 40 shipping companies and tankers involved in transporting Iranian oil.
The move, announced Friday and first reported by The Associated Press, makes good on the Trump administration’s threat to impose secondary sanctions on companies and countries that do business with Iran. It’s also part of the Republican administration’s overall ramped-up campaign to cut off Iran’s key source of revenue — its oil exports.
Concurrently, the U.S. this month imposed a physical blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf waterway that is crucial to global energy supplies. These sanctions come just a few weeks before President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are due to meet in China.(AP)