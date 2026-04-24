US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Media Report Blasts Over Tehran, Air Defence Systems Activated
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST|
Updated : April 24, 2026 at 4:17 AM IST
Donald Trump ruled out striking Iran with a nuclear weapon, after his previous threats to completely destroy Iranian civilisation.
“No, I wouldn’t use it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it?” he asked. “A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”
Trump says U.S. in no rush but 'clock is ticking' for Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said his country is in no rush to end the war with Iran but “the clock is ticking” for the Islamic Republic, as a third aircraft carrier arrived in West Asia.
Since Trump indefinitely extended a ceasefire, the U.S. and Iran have shifted their focus to Hormuz, a blockaded waterway through which a fifth of oil and liquefied natural gas exports ordinarily flow.
“I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t -- The clock is ticking!” Trump said on social media, adding that Iran’s military was destroyed and “their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse.”
Trump to meet Lebanon, Israel envoys on truce extension
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Lebanese and Israeli envoys at a new round of peace talks, with Beirut seeking a one-month extension of a shaky ceasefire set to expire.
With Trump struggling to push Iran into a deal on the wider regional war, the United States is hoping for progress on Lebanon, which Israel has pounded in response to Hezbollah fire.
The talks, previously planned at the State Department like the first round last week and to be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were shifted to the White House.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says It’s A ‘Must’ For Iran To End Funding For Hezbollah
The president reiterated that the U.S. continues to demand that Iran stop it’s backing of proxy groups in the Mideast, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, as part of any deal between Washington and Tehran to end the U.S. war on Iran.
“Yeah, they’ll have to cut that,” Trump said to a reporter’s question about aiding the militant group. “That’s a must.”(AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Denies US Trying To Exclude Iran Players From World Cup
The United States will not exclude Iran from the World Cup tournament it is hosting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, after an official mused about replacing war-battered Iran with Italy, which did not qualify.
"The problem with Iran, it would be not their athletes. It would be some of the other people that we want to bring with them," Rubio told reporters, denying Washington had asked the Iranian team not to come. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Media Report Blasts Over Tehran, Air Defence Systems Activated; Tel Aviv Refutes
Air defence systems were activated in parts of Tehran on Thursday evening amid reports of hostile aerial activity, Iranian state media said in the first such reports since a ceasefire began.
The IRNA state news agency said the “sound of air defence firing” was heard in western Tehran, while the Mehr news agency reported that the systems were activated in several parts of the capital to counter “hostile targets”, without elaborating further.
An Israeli security source told AFP on Thursday that the country was not carrying out airstrikes in Iran, following reports in Iranian state media of blasts over the capital Tehran.
“Israel is not attacking in Iran,” the source said on condition of anonymity. Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel was “prepared to resume the war against Iran”, adding that his country was awaiting a green light from the United States to return Iran to “the Stone Age”. (AFP)