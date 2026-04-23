US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Paramedics Recover Lebanese Journalist's Body Hours After Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon
Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the U.S. naval blockade remained in place, calling it a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire between the longtime foes.
“A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade,” Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday. “Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire.”
‘U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz massively effective’
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been "massively effective" and "inflicting maximum leverage and economic pressure" on Iran.
When asked whether Trump views Iran seizing two ships in the strait as a violation of the ceasefire, Leavitt said: “No, because these were not U.S. ships. These were not Israeli ships. These were two international vessels.”
Leavitt also noted that it was very important to Trump to get Iran’s enriched out of the country.
Trump has not set deadline for Iranian peace proposal: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump has not set a deadline by which Iran must submit a peace proposal, the White House said on Wednesday. “The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I’ve seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says It Is Prepared For 2026 World Cup Participation In The US
However, it was unclear whether it would ultimately take part. “The Ministry of Youth and Sports made an announcement about the full preparedness of our national soccer team for presence in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., by the order of the minister,” Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani told Iran’s state TV on Wednesday.
“They informed that the necessary arrangements that these dear ones need for the team’s proud and successful participation, [have been made],” Mohejerani added. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.(AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Paramedics Recover Lebanese Journalist's Body Hours After Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon
The body of a Lebanese journalist killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Wednesday has been pulled from under the rubble hours after the attack, according to AP.
The daily Al-Akhbar newspaper confirmed that its reporter, Amal Khalil, was killed in the strike on the southern village of al-Tiri. Information Minister Paul Morcos also confirmed Khalil’s death.
Khalil had been covering the Israel-Hezbollah war since it started in October 2023 and had been reporting from different parts of southern Lebanon on the hostilities.
Earlier on Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, called on the international community to immediately pressure the Israeli army to allow the rescue of Khalil.