US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Ceasefire Extension Needed As Iranian Leadership 'Seriously Fractured'

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Sanctions Target Iranian Weapons And UAV Procurement Networks

The United States has imposed sanctions on 14 individuals, entities, and aircraft linked to Iran, targeting networks involved in procuring and transporting weapons and components for the Iranian regime, as per the release by the US Department of the Treasury. The action was announced by the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, which said those designated are based in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Iran's military capabilities.

According to the Treasury, the move comes as the United States continues efforts to deplete Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, while Tehran is attempting to rebuild its production capacity. Officials said Iran has increasingly relied on Shahed-series one-way attack drones to target US interests and allies, including critical energy infrastructure in the region.