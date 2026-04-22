US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Ceasefire Extension Needed As Iranian Leadership 'Seriously Fractured'
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:43 AM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 4:46 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has extended the Iran ceasefire until a proposal is submitted by Tehran. Trump announced this in a post on Truth Social. The US President said he was acting at the request of Pakistan to hold off attacks until Iranian leaders and representatives could come up with what he called a unified proposal.
“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said.
Iran state TV says ceasefire with U.S. to expire at midnight GMT
Iranian state TV said a ceasefire with the United States in force since April 8 would expire at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Tehran time (0000 GMT Tuesday).
The timing is consistent with when the 14-day truce went into effect, though U.S. President Donald Trump recently said it would end a day later, on Wednesday evening Washington time.
Mediator Pakistan had said earlier in the day that the ceasefire would expire at 2350 GMT on Tuesday.
“Ceasefire ends at 4:50 a.m. PST, 22 April,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, referring to Pakistan Standard Time.
Vance's trip to Pakistan for peace talks on hold, US official says
A U.S. official said Vice President J.D. Vance’s trip to Islamabad for potential ceasefire talks with Iran has been called off and put on hold, but cautioned that President Donald Trump could change his mind at any minute.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations, said Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for consultations about how to proceed.
Trump's ceasefire extension a 'ploy to buy time' for surprise strike, advisor to Iran's top negotiator says
U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire extension is a “ploy to buy time” for a surprise strike, an advisor to Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Tuesday.
Qalibaf’s advisor said in a post on X that the continuation of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports was “no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response.”
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Sanctions Target Iranian Weapons And UAV Procurement Networks
The United States has imposed sanctions on 14 individuals, entities, and aircraft linked to Iran, targeting networks involved in procuring and transporting weapons and components for the Iranian regime, as per the release by the US Department of the Treasury. The action was announced by the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, which said those designated are based in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Iran's military capabilities.
According to the Treasury, the move comes as the United States continues efforts to deplete Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, while Tehran is attempting to rebuild its production capacity. Officials said Iran has increasingly relied on Shahed-series one-way attack drones to target US interests and allies, including critical energy infrastructure in the region.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Ceasefire Extension Needed As Iranian Leadership 'Seriously Fractured'
US President Donald Trump, in his social media post, also alluded to reported divisions within the Islamic Republic, saying they have come “not unexpectedly.”
Trump has repeatedly said over the course of the ceasefire that began on April 8 that his team is dealing with Iranian officials who want to make a deal, while acknowledging his decision to kill several top leaders has come with some complications.
“We’ve taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational,” Trump said earlier Tuesday during an interview on CNBC.(AP)