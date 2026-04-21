US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon President Says Aiming To End Hostilities With Israel Talks
The United States will host new talks on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon aimed at encouraging an agreement, a U.S. official told AFP, after the start of a shaky US-brokered ceasefire.
The talks will take place at the State Department in Washington, again at the level of ambassadors.
“We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments,” the State Department official said on Monday on customary condition of anonymity.
Hormuz blockade stays until deal: Trump
President Donald Trump said the United States would not lift its blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran had agreed a peace deal to end the war.
“THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran,” Mr. Trump said on social media. “They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run.”
Iran says 'no decision' on joining new talks, with U.S. delegation set to depart
Iran said it had yet to decide whether to attend a new round of peace negotiations with the United States, as Washington’s delegation prepared to depart for Pakistan on Monday.
The uncertainty over the talks on ending the war that engulfed the region and rattled global markets came as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he could resume attacks should the current temporary ceasefire, now in its final days, lapse.
Since initial talks in Islamabad ended without a deal earlier this month, both sides have accused the other of breaching the truce.
“We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday. “The U.S. is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process,” he added, calling an ongoing U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and its recent seizure of a ship “clear violations of the ceasefire”.
Russia urges Iran to keep ceasefire, continue talks: Russian Foreign Ministry
Moscow on Monday called for the U.S.-Iran ceasefire to be maintained and for diplomatic efforts to continue, after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian counterpart.
“The Russian side again emphasised the need to preserve the truce, which must be observed within the parameters initially agreed upon and announced by the Pakistani mediators,” the Foreign Ministry said after the call between Mr. Lavrov and Iran’s Abbas Araghchi.
“The importance was noted of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the situation from spinning out of control and averting a relapse into armed confrontation,” the Ministry added.
It criticised what it called Washington’s “unlawful naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and seizure of an Iranian container ship”.
Moscow also said Iran had pledged to ensure the unhindered passage of any Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US-Iran Talks In Limbo As Trump Vows No Let-Up In Blockade
Iran said Monday it had not decided whether to attend a new round of peace negotiations with the United States, while President Donald Trump vowed no let-up in a blockade and threatened to start bombing again.
The White House said Vice President JD Vance was ready to fly back to Pakistan, which was noticeably preparing for a second round of talks on ending the war that has engulfed the Middle East and shaken global markets.
But Tehran's cleric-run government kept up uncertainty on its participation, accusing the United States of violating a soon-to-expire ceasefire through its blockade of Iranian ports and seizure of a ship.
"We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.
"The US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process."
Trump has similarly accused Tehran of violating the truce by harassing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the transit passage for one-fifth of the world's oil that Iran had all but shut in retaliation for the war launched by the United States and Israel.
In one of a series of angry posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump insisted that the blockade was "absolutely destroying" Iran and said it will not end "until there is a 'DEAL'," in which the United States is pressing for Iranian concessions on its contested nuclear programme.
Trump told PBS News that Iran was "supposed to be there" at the talks in Pakistan.
"We agreed to be there," he said, warning that if the ceasefire expired "then lots of bombs start going off". He separately told Bloomberg News it was "highly unlikely" he would extend the two-week truce.
Based on its start time, the truce theoretically expires overnight Tuesday, Tehran time, although in his comments to Bloomberg, Trump said the end was a day later, on Wednesday evening Washington time.
Oil prices jumped sharply on Monday over fears hostilities could resume in the weeks-long war, after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again following a brief reopening over the weekend.
In Tehran, where the main airports reopened on Monday, life appeared largely back to normal, with cafes crowded and people out exercising and strolling in parks.
But city residents who spoke to Paris-based AFP journalists said the situation was far from rosy.
"Let's see what happens by Tuesday. The only thing that the 50 days of war has shown is that no one cares about the Iranian people," one 30-year-old doctor said on condition of anonymity.
Saghar, 39, said there was little hope for Iranians squeezed by the government and the war's impact. "The economy is horrible. They detain people for nothing," she said, declining to give her family name.(AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon President Says Aiming To End Hostilities With Israel Talks
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that planned talks with Israel aim to end hostilities and the occupation in southern Lebanon, even as Hezbollah and its supporters rejected the negotiations.
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has sharply criticised the Lebanese government's negotiations with Israel, which are set to enter a second round on Thursday.
After the first round of talks last week, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day truce pausing more than six weeks of war between Hezbollah and Israel, an explosive front in the broader Mideast war.
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told AFP it was in Aoun's and Lebanon's "interest" to withdraw from the talks, however, adding that his group also wanted the ceasefire to last.
New talks between Lebanon's and Israel's US ambassadors will take place Thursday in Washington, a US State Department official told AFP, after the first direct talks between the two countries in decades were held on April 14.
But Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported an Israeli drone strike in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr in the country's south on Monday, and Israeli artillery shelling on the border town of Hula.
The Lebanese health ministry said six people were wounded in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr.
Israel's army said in a statement that soldiers "identified terrorists" in the Bint Jbeil and Litani areas of southern Lebanon, who violated the ceasefire understandings", adding that the air force "eliminated" them.(AFP)