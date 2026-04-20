US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Rejects Second Round Of Negotiation Talks In Islamabad, Cites 'Excessive Demands'

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Argentina's Milei Says US-Israel War Against Iran 'Right Thing To Do'

Argentine President Javier Milei declared on Sunday that the joint US-Israel war against Iran was the "right thing to do", as he signed on to the so-called Isaac Accords aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Israel and Latin American countries, reports AFP.

Making his third visit to Israel as president, Milei reaffirmed Argentina's support for the campaign against Iran, citing his government's earlier decision to designate the Islamic republic's Revolutionary Guards a "terrorist organisation".

"We expressed our firm support for the United States and Israel in their war against terrorism and against the Iranian regime, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because our countries are brothers in suffering," Milei said in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Argentina was the victim of cowardly terrorist attacks on the AMIA and on the Embassy of Israel, both instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Argentina has accused Iran of not cooperating with a probe into a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300 at a Jewish community centre.

Prior to that, in 1992, an explosion at the Israeli embassy killed 29 and wounded 200.

Argentine courts have blamed both attacks on Iran, which has always denied involvement and refused to hand over suspects.

"To this day, we still demand justice," said the libertarian leader, an outspoken supporter of both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. "We reiterate our willingness to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem as soon as conditions allow. We consider it necessary, but above all, just," he added.