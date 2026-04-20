US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Rejects Second Round Of Negotiation Talks In Islamabad, Cites 'Excessive Demands'
Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:38 AM IST|
Updated : April 20, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST
Iranian state media reported Tehran was not currently planning to take part in new talks with the United States, hours after President Donald Trump said he was dispatching negotiators to Islamabad.
“There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-U.S. talks,” state broadcaster IRIB said, citing Iranian sources.
Trump says US destroyer hit Iran cargo ship trying to evade blockade
US President Donald Trump has said that a U.S. destroyer ship fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman that tried to evade a U.S. naval blockade.
Trump posted on Truth Social that after the Iranian vessel, Touska, ignored warnings to stop, the guided missile destroyer USS Spruance “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room.”
“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel,” the U.S. president added, “and are seeing what’s on board!”
Lebanon PM to Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Paris, his office announced, a day after a French peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon and amid a fragile 10-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Sharif discusses 'regional situation' with Iranian President Pezeshkian
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the "current regional situation", even as President Donald Trump announced the visit of US delegation to Islamabad on Monday for the second round of talks.
In a telephone call with President Pezeshkian on Sunday, PM Sharif discussed his own recent engagements with a number of world leaders, including the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a handout, Dawn reported. “During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted for around forty-five minutes, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation,” it added.
The talks came as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Rejects Second Round Of Negotiation Talks In Islamabad, Cites 'Excessive Demands' And 'Ceasefire Breach' By US
Iran has rejected claims that it has agreed to participate in a second round of peace talks, which the United States said were scheduled for tomorrow, Al Jazeera reported.
Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRNA news agency, which criticised what it described as "Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire".
"The published news about the second round of negotiations in Islamabad is not true", it said, adding that "The news published by the United States is their media game and part of the 'blame game' to pressure Iran."
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving West Asia tensions on Sunday, according to an X post of Sharif.
He further stated that he shared insights from his recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying the US "is not too far away from a deal", Al Jazeera reported.
"There are negotiations with the Iranians going on despite what you hear in the chatter in public. I think those are actually going well," Wright told Fox News Sunday.
He described US President Donald Trump as "a creative negotiator" who uses "pressure in different ways, uses uncertainty in different ways".
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Argentina's Milei Says US-Israel War Against Iran 'Right Thing To Do'
Argentine President Javier Milei declared on Sunday that the joint US-Israel war against Iran was the "right thing to do", as he signed on to the so-called Isaac Accords aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Israel and Latin American countries, reports AFP.
Making his third visit to Israel as president, Milei reaffirmed Argentina's support for the campaign against Iran, citing his government's earlier decision to designate the Islamic republic's Revolutionary Guards a "terrorist organisation".
"We expressed our firm support for the United States and Israel in their war against terrorism and against the Iranian regime, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because our countries are brothers in suffering," Milei said in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Argentina was the victim of cowardly terrorist attacks on the AMIA and on the Embassy of Israel, both instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.
Argentina has accused Iran of not cooperating with a probe into a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300 at a Jewish community centre.
Prior to that, in 1992, an explosion at the Israeli embassy killed 29 and wounded 200.
Argentine courts have blamed both attacks on Iran, which has always denied involvement and refused to hand over suspects.
"To this day, we still demand justice," said the libertarian leader, an outspoken supporter of both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. "We reiterate our willingness to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem as soon as conditions allow. We consider it necessary, but above all, just," he added.