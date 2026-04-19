US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Speaker Says US Negotiations Have Progressed But Far From Final Deal

US-Israel-Iran War | Iran's Speaker Says US Negotiations Have Progressed But Far From Final Deal

Progress had been made in negotiations with the United States to end the war, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night, but added the sides were still far from an agreement.

"We are still far from the final discussion," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also one of Iran's negotiators, said in a national televised address, adding "we made progress in the negotiations, but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain". (AFP).