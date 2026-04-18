US Israel Iran War LIVE: Hormuz 'Will Not Remain Open' With Continuation Of Blockade, Warns Iran
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST|
Updated : April 18, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz, one of world's most critical oil routes, is fully open to commercial vessels; but the situation remains far from normal. Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said the strategic waterway "is declared completely open", in line with the new ceasefire in Lebanon, while Trump also said the strait is "ready for full passage". However, moments later, Trump added that the US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports "will remain in full force" until Iran reaches a deal with Washington to end the war.
Even as ships have begun moving again, Tehran has made it clear that it still controls who can pass through the channel and that it could shut the route again if tensions with United States escalate. Iranian officials said the blockade is a violation of last week's ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US. Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a statement, saying the strait "will not remain open" if the blockade continues.
LIVE FEED
IDF On High Alert, Declares To Continue To Remove Threats In Southern Lebanon
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) last night informed that minutes before the ceasefire came into effect, IDF soldiers conducted a special operation in the "Christofani Ridge" in southern Lebanon and established an operational presence in the area. "The IDF remains on high alert and will continue to remove threats in southern Lebanon throughout the area between the border with Israel and the designated line, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings," it said.
We Are Going To Take It Back Home: Trump Reiterates To Take Enriched Uranium Despite Iran's Denial
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, even as Tehran strongly denied any agreement to transfer nuclear material.
Speaking at the Turning Point USA event in Arizona, Trump said the operation would be carried out jointly with lots of excavators. "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. But we're going in together with Iran, we're going to get it, and we're going to take it back home to the USA."
However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran will not transfer its enriched uranium to any foreign nation, and that sending it to the United States has never been under consideration. Baghaei, speaking on state-run IRIB television, said that recent public statements by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi were made within the framework of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States announced on April 8, not as signals of a new diplomatic opening.
Earlier, Trump also referred to nuclear-related developments, saying, "The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon."
Hormuz 'Will Not Remain Open' With Continuation Of Blockade: Ghalibaf
Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has alleged that the President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, "all seven of which were false". In a post on X, he said, "They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open."
He continued, "Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorisation'. Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media."