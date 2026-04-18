US Israel Iran War LIVE: Hormuz 'Will Not Remain Open' With Continuation Of Blockade, Warns Iran

We Are Going To Take It Back Home: Trump Reiterates To Take Enriched Uranium Despite Iran's Denial

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, even as Tehran strongly denied any agreement to transfer nuclear material.

Speaking at the Turning Point USA event in Arizona, Trump said the operation would be carried out jointly with lots of excavators. "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. But we're going in together with Iran, we're going to get it, and we're going to take it back home to the USA."

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran will not transfer its enriched uranium to any foreign nation, and that sending it to the United States has never been under consideration. Baghaei, speaking on state-run IRIB television, said that recent public statements by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi were made within the framework of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States announced on April 8, not as signals of a new diplomatic opening.

Earlier, Trump also referred to nuclear-related developments, saying, "The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon."