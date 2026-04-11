US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Delegation Led By Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad For Talks With US
A delegation of top Iranian officials has arrived in Islamabad ahead of ceasefire talks with the United States in the Pakistani capital, Iranian state television reported.
The delegation was led by Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other security and economic officials, state broadcaster IRIB said on its website. It reiterated Iran's position, however, that talks would only begin if Washington accepts Iran's preconditions.
Ghalibaf earlier set a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has attacked militant group Hezbollah, and the "release of Iran's blocked assets" as conditions for the start of negotiations with the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.
Official sources say the Islamabad talks will cover sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz. Since the two-week ceasefire started, US President Donald Trump has voiced displeasure at Iran's handling of the strategic strait, which was meant to be reopened. Tehran has, in turn, reacted angrily to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, insisting that it too falls under the agreement.
Trump posted on his Truth Social network on Friday that Iran has "no cards" in the talks "other than a short-term extortion of the World by using International Waterways".
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked both sides for agreeing to meet, but said the talks will be hard work. "A temporary ceasefire has been announced, but now an even more difficult stage lies ahead: the stage of achieving a lasting ceasefire, of resolving complicated issues through negotiations," he said in a televised speech.
JD Vance Heads For US-Iran Talks
A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, departed for Islamabad on Friday for weekend talks with Iran, despite both sides accusing each other of violating commitments tied to a temporary ceasefire.
According to White House officials, they were doubtful the talks would quickly lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s chief negotiators cast further uncertainty over the discussions, saying they could not begin without assurances on Lebanon and sanctions relief.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Delegation Leader Posts Photos Of killed Schoolchildren
Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted a photo on X of him looking at portraits of children killed in a U.S. missile strike on a school, saying they were his companions on a flight to Pakistan for peace talks, reports AP.
The photo showed Qalibaf looking at four headshots of children, each placed on an airplane seat with a backpack and a flower. A preliminary U.S. military investigation into the strike said outdated intelligence likely led the U.S. to bomb the school. The Feb. 28 strike killed over 165 people, many of them children, in the opening hours of the conflict.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Expresses Confidence Ahead Of Islamabad Talks
“I wished him luck. He’s got a big thing,” Trump said of his parting message to Vance before he began his journey to lead the president’s delegation for the critical talks. “We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated.”
Trump, who spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to a Friday evening fundraiser in Charlottesville, Virginia, also reiterated his confidence that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be opened up.
“And now we’re going to open up the Gulf with or without them,” Trump said referring to the Iranians, who have effectively shuttered the critical waterway. “But that’ll be open.”(AP)