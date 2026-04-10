US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Days After Deadly Beirut Attack, US Says It Will Host Israel-Lebanon Talks
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST|
Updated : April 10, 2026 at 4:31 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire in Lebanon as his country stepped up attacks on the country. Netanyahu told Israelis in a short video address posted on X, “I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon.” He asserted Israel will “continue to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security.”
Netanyahu’s remarks came shortly after President Trump said he had asked Netanyahu to be “more low-key” in Lebanon, as the US seeks to negotiate with Iran to bring the war to an end.
Netanyahu further said that he had instructed his government to “open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.” The talks will focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon, he added.
Israel targets 'Hezbollah launch sites' in Lebanon
The IDF said that it had started begun striking “Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon”. The Israeli army earlier ordered people to flee from Beirut’s southern suburbs as it warned of further strikes.
On the other hand, Lebanon said that a ceasefire must be in place before it can enter into negotiations with Israel, whereas Tel Aviv insisted “talks will be held under fire”.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says does not seek war
Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his latest written message, said that the Islamic republic does not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, according to state television.
“We did not seek war and we do not want it,” he said in the message read out on state TV, coinciding with 40 days since his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, the first day of the war.
“But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole,” he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel is fighting a war with Tehran’s ally Hezbollah.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Casts Doubt On Effectiveness Of The Ceasefire
“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!”
Trump had posted earlier about reports of Iran charging fees on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz. “They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” his post said.
The White House supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal but says Trump opposes Iran’s military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships. Trump has not had any public event Thursday. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel PM Says Instructed Cabinet 'To Begin Direct Negotiations' With Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered his cabinet to open direct talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and establish "peace relations" between the two countries, reports AFP. "In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," his office wrote in a statement.
"Negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates today's call by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut," the press release added. A Lebanese government official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Thursday that the country could only enter negotiations after a ceasefire was announced. Israeli media outlets reported that Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, would represent the country in the talks, which would take place "under fire," meaning without Israel halting its strikes in Lebanon. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Days After Deadly Beirut Attack, US Says It Will Host Israel-Lebanon Talks
Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington next week, a State Department official said on Thursday, amid mounting international concerns that Israel's bombings could shatter an already fragile US-Iran ceasefire, reports AFP.
Israel's heaviest strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed hundreds on Wednesday, rattling the uneasy truce between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.
"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," the US official said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier on Thursday ordered his ministers to seek direct talks with Lebanon, pushing for Iran-backed Hezbollah's disarmament.
But a Lebanese government official told AFP that Beirut required a truce before starting any negotiations with Israel, a day after the deadly strikes across the country.
Neither Israel nor Lebanon have publicly confirmed the US talks for next week. Hezbollah said it was engaged in close quarters combat against Israeli forces on the ground in southern Lebanon on Thursday, as Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 303 people and wounded 1,150 the previous day.
The Iran-allied group also said it had fired rockets towards Israel on Thursday in response to what it called a violation of the ceasefire. Israel's army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited ground troops inside Lebanon on Thursday, telling them Hezbollah had suffered a "heavy blow" from the strikes a day earlier.
Netanyahu's order for direct negotiations with Lebanon's government was focused on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace, according to a statement from his office, but he offered no immediate respite from the aerial attacks.